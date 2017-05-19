Does likely Top-10 pick Malik Monk need to switch to point guard?

Here’s the thing nobody questions: Malik Monk can fill it up. The 6’3″ shooting guard out of Kentucky averaged 19.8 points per game, shot almost 40 percent from three, and dropped 47 on eventual NCAA champion North Carolina during the season.

But a 6’3″ two guard is undersized in the NBA. That could be a matchup problem, particularly defensively.

One scout suggested to the New York Post Monk may need to switch positions, and other executives around the league have said the same thing.

“[Monk is] a volume shooter,’’ a Western Conference executive said. “He’s all about cutting and moving. He’s a helluva shooter. … With him, he needs to play point and it’s not a position he wants to play. He’s a talented kid, but a 6-3 two-guard is tiny.’’

He didn’t play the point at Kentucky because they had De'Aaron Fox, a likely Top 5 pick in this draft. Teams working out Monk will want to see how deft he is at the pick-and-roll, they will test his handles.

I envision Monk ultimately being used in a sixth man role in the NBA, a guy who comes in off the bench and is asked to light it up, ala Lou Williams or Jamal Crawford. In that kind of role, defense and size matter a little less.

Monk will not slip past the Knicks at No. 8, the question is will he fall that far down the board? Orlando at No. 6 or Minnesota at No. 7 may grab him first.