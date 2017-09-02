Dodgers prospect tops list of five most interesting September call-ups

The month of September is here, which means we’ve officially reached the stretch run of the regular season. It also means we’ve reached the point when MLB teams can expand their rosters to include any player on the 40-man roster.

A lot of roster shuffling is already taking place as teams try to make room for players they want to promote. Among them are players returning from injuries, such as Clayton Kershaw, who pitched a gem Friday night. You’ll also see veterans getting one more — and perhaps one final — shot in the big leagues. Of most interest to most fans, there are several notable prospects getting the call as well.

These moves aren’t just limited to Sept. 1. They will continue on all throughout the month as the minor league playoffs wrap up, but there’s no shortage of interesting names that have already received the call. We’re going to focus on the five players we believe are the most interesting, and in some cases could make the biggest impact when it matters most.

And no, Clayton Kershaw isn’t one of them. We already know what he’s about. Neither is Tim Tebow, but that’s only because the Mets are being stubborn.

View photos Dodgers top prospect Alex Vertugo has arrived. (AP) More

Alex Verdugo – Los Angeles Dodgers

Verdugo is the Dodgers top outfield prospect and he’s going to play a lot according to manager Dave Roberts. The 21-year-old was in the lineup Friday night and has earned a long look despite the Dodgers already having a deep outfield.

In 117 games in Triple-A this season, Verdugo hit .314/.389/.436 with six homers, 27 doubles, four triples, 67 runs scored and nine steals. As the numbers suggest, power isn’t necessarily his game, but more should be expected as he continues his development. His overall approach at the plate is advanced enough that he appears to be major-league ready.

The Dodgers clearly love what they have in Verdugo. That’s why they were dead set against trading him at the deadline. His promotion also indicates the Dodgers aren’t counting on Joc Pederson to be a contributor again this season. Pederson was demoted in August and will remain in Triple-A for the time being.

View photos Top catching prospect Francisco Mejia hopes to show the Indians what he’s got during September. (Getty Images) More

Francisco Mejia – Cleveland Indians

The Indians were reportedly prepared to trade Mejia at the trade deadline last season to Milwaukee before their deal to acquire Jonathan Lucroy fell apart. Now baseball’s top ranked catching prospect will get his first crack at the majors as the Indians bid for their second straight AL Central.

The 21-year-old was promoted from Double-A Akron, where he was batting .297 with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs in 92 games. He was named to the Eastern League midseason and postseason All-Star teams and is already ticketed for the Arizona Fall League, where the Indians will give him some work at third base to improve his versatility.

Those plans indicate Mejia’s role will be limited as they attempt to figure out where he’ll ultimately fit best. But if he comes out swinging a hot bat, he’ll be a difficult guy to keep out of the lineup.

View photos Cardinals No. 3 prospect Jack Flaherty made his MLB debut against the Giants on Friday night. (AP) More

Read More