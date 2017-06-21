The Dodgers have never hit more homers than they are right now

Corey Seager hit three home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. He was left in the on-deck circle in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 12-0 win over the New York Mets, leaving him short of joining the four-homer club. Still, 4-for-5 with six RBIs ain’t a bad night.

[Fantasy Football is open! Sign up now]

Five homers for the Dodgers in the rout, that ain’t bad either. In fact, it just continues their recent home-run barrage. Cody Bellinger hit another, because of course he did. That’s 22 for the sweet-swinging rookie. He’s homered 10 times in last 10 games. No other rookie in baseball history has ever done that.

And Yasmani Grandal homered too, because Seager and Bellinger aren’t the only ones invited to the Dodgers home-run parties these days. If this were NBA Jam someone would be bellowing, “they’re on fire!” Because the Dodgers are hitting more runs lately than they ever have. In their entire franchise history.

Corey Seager was all smiles after this three-homer night. (AP) More

Consider this from Dodgers play-by-play voice Joe Davis:

The Dodgers have hit 27 HR in their last 10 games. That's the most powerful 10 game stretch in 134 years of Dodger baseball. — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) June 21, 2017





And 27 actually became 28 once Seager hit his third homer of the game, a three-run shot in the fifth inning. That’s how silly it’s gotten for the Dodgers lately. You can’t even keep up with the records.

How about a few more about Bellinger and Seager? Bellinger keeps setting new “first to” records with his homer explosion. (Remember, he started the season in the minors).

#Dodgers Cody Bellinger is the fastest in baseball history to reach 22 career home runs. Doing so in just 52 career games. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 21, 2017





And for Seager, this was his second three-homer game, something that already puts him in elite company:

Career three-homer games: Corey Seager – 2

Babe Ruth – 2

Ken Griffey Jr. – 2

Mickey Mantle – 1

David Ortiz – 0 — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 21, 2017





Fewest career games to multiple three-homer games: Dusty Rhodes 185

Corey Seager 254

Eric Davis 268

Cecil Fielder 273

Ralph Kiner 281 — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 21, 2017





All these Dodgers homers have definitely translated into wins. They’ve won 11 or their last 12 and they’ve scored at least eight runs in every game since Saturday. L.A. is 46-26, which is the second-best win total in the NL, behind only the division rival Colorado Rockies, who are 47-26 and in first place by half a game.

Oh, and those two teams meet for a three-game series starting Friday. Something says we’re gonna see a few dingers.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz