Dodgers say Lasorda 'doing well' after pacemaker op

Tommy (R) and Jo Lasorda make the "play ball" announcement at Dodger Stadium in 2016 (AFP Photo/Harry How)

Los Angeles (AFP) - Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was "doing well" Friday after surgery to replace his pacemaker, the Major League Baseball team said.

"Tommy Lasorda underwent surgery to replace his pacemaker yesterday. He's doing well and looking forward to returning to Dodger Stadium," the team wrote on Twitter.

The 89-year-old Hall of Fame manager has been in hospital since early May. He appeared at Dodger Stadium on May 3 as part of a ceremony to honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.

He has a history of heart trouble and received his first pacemaker after a heart attack in 2012.

Lasorda was forced to give up his role as manager in 1996 after suffering a heart attack. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame the next year.

Lasorda is serving as a special adviser to Dodgers chairman and controlling owner Mark Walter while in his 68th season with the club.

He managed the club from 1976 to 1996, winning four National League pennants and two World Series.