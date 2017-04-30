Dodgers hit three straight homers during wild ninth-inning comeback

Who could ever forget Sept. 18, 2006? That was the night the Los Angeles Dodgers hit four straight home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the San Diego Padres, before defeating them one inning later on a Nomar Garciaparra walk-off homer.

For a few moments on Saturday night, it looked like history was destined to repeat itself at Dodger Stadium. And perhaps you could say it was to an extent. This time, the Dodgers entered the ninth inning down by three runs. And this time, they received back-to-back-to-back home runs from Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner to tie it up.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

But this time, there would be no fourth homer. Instead, the Dodgers went with a more subdued finish, defeating the Phillies 6-5 in the ninth on an Adrian Gonzalez walk-off single that barely squirted through the infield.

The Dodgers did the bulk of their damage against Hector Neris, who was recently installed as the Phillies closer. The 27-year-old right-hander has a really good arm, but he was clearly rattled by Puig’s no doubter to start the inning. Neris barely recovered in time to strike out Chris Taylor to end the barrage, but ended up taking the loss after allowing Austin Barnes to reach as the winning run.

Justin Turner is congratulated after hitting the game-tying home run during Saturday’s game against the Phillies. Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Turner went back-to-back-to-back during the inning. (AP) More

In next was left-hander Joely Rodriguez. After retiring Andrew Toles, he allowed back-to-back singles to Corey Seager and Adrian Gonzalez to complete the nightmare inning. Gonzalez’s grounder probably should have been handled, but it ended up clanking off Maikel Franco’s glove and casually rolling into left field as the Phillies looked on helplessly.





Perhaps nightmare is putting it too kindly.

Overall, the Dodgers hit five solo homers in the win. Andrew Toles led off the game with his fourth of the season. In the seventh, Cody Bellinger hit the first home run of his major-league career.

At that point, Bellinger’s home run looked like it would be a mere footnote. Instead, it was the catalyst for a remarkable comeback, a game he’ll never forget, and a win that should help the Dodgers confidence on the heels of an up and down April.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813