Doc Rivers wants to keep his Clippers together at whatever cost, because of course

Four years after orchestrating his exit from Boston, Doc Rivers finds himself in the same place he left.

Rivers made it clear he wasn’t interested in coaching the Celtics once the team began its rebuild in 2013, trading Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets for a package that’s still paying dividends for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed today. Now, Doc is pleading publicly for Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to keep another aging core together rather than face a rebuild.

The former Coach of the Year and 2008 champion had three years and $21 million left on his deal when the Celtics agreed to trade him to the Clippers for a first-round pick in July 2013. By all accounts, he would’ve stayed in Boston had the C’s clung to the hope a 36-year-old Pierce, 37-year-old KG and the rehabbing Rajon Rondo, who tore his ACL during that 2012-13 season, could still contend for a title.

Rivers is now in the third season of a five-year, $50 million contract, his Clippers trail the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs, and he will be in a similar conundrum this summer, when Ballmer will have to decide whether investing some $85 million annually (plus luxury tax penalties) to re-sign soon-to-be free agents Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick is the best road to a championship.

Once again, Rivers made clear his preference, presenting his pitch to USA Today’s Sam Amick:

“Here’s my argument to (the question of whether all that luxury tax is worth it). Let’s say we don’t win this year — which I think we will, (but) let’s say we don’t. Do you give up on a 50-win team that has proven that they’re really close (to winning it all), or do you hang in there and keep trying to maybe make changes around (the core)? “I always use Utah as a great (example). Thank God Karl Malone and (John) Stockton didn’t listen to people, you know what I mean? They fell (in the playoffs), and kept trying and kept trying. And finally, late in their careers, they finally broke through to the Finals. They didn’t win it (all). But you know, that’s the pursuit. I just think it’s so easy to (say), ‘Hey, they should break up,’ from the outside. And I think that’s such an easy opinion.”

The Clippers have won better than 60 percent of their games since Rivers arrived in 2013, just as they did in three years prior under Vinny del Negro after the team traded for Paul. Partly due to injuries and mostly because of back-to-back second-round collapses in 2013 and 2014, L.A. has never reached a conference finals. So, to say the Clips have “proven that they’re really close” is a little bit of a stretch.

Rivers sold us on similar excuses for his team’s lack of playoff success before this season, and his team went out and finished fourth in the West with 51 wins (two fewer than the Celtics, mind you). This despite Paul and Griffin each missing 21 games. If Ballmer had his doubts before about this team’s ability to stay healthy and get by a Golden State Warriors juggernaut, he must really be worried now.

Despite losing Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert to start Game 1, the Jazz handed the Clips a last-second loss on Saturday. Gobert remains out for Tuesday’s Game 2, but Utah is holding out hope he could return. Either way, the Clippers face an uphill battle in their first-round series, even before they can think about a potential Round 2 matchup against a Warriors team they haven’t beaten since Christmas 2014 (and haven’t lost to by less than double digits since February 2016).

Also the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, Doc told Amick he thought the new dynamic with Lawrence Frank as his VP passed this past offseason “with flying colors,” citing the signing of his son, Austin Rivers, to a three-year, $35 million deal as “a good move for us.” The elder Rivers listed 37-year-old Jamal Crawford’s two-year, $27.5 million contract and the veteran minimum signings of Raymond Felton and Mo Speights as further evidence of the front office’s ability to surround an expensive core — Paul, Griffin, Redick and DeAndre Jordan — with enough talent to compete for Ballmer’s stated goal.

