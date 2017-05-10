Djokovic addresses Agassi speculation and sets timeline for new coach

Novak Djokovic remains coy over the identity of his new coach after refusing to rule out Andre Agassi joining his team. The world number two parted ways with Marian Vajda, Gebhard Phil-Gritsch and Miljan Amanovic last week in an attempt to rediscover the "winning spark" which has evaded him since completing the career grand slam at the French Open in 2016.

The Daily Telegraph understand that eight-time major singles champion Agassi is being lined-up to fill the void in what would be the latest high-profile individual from yesteryear to join a player on the ATP Tour. The 47-year-old has been retired since 2006 and, bar appearances at a string of exhibition events, has since had little involvement in the sport.

Speculation over who will fill the berth is rife and after Djokovic's three-set win over Nicolas Almagro at the Madrid Open, which saw the Serbian recover from a break down in the decider, attention quickly reverted back to this key decision in the 29-year-old's career.

"I understand that people are trying to speculate and trying to look into the possible coaches and create a list because I was saying I would like to have ideally someone who fits into the profile of a person that was kind of in my shoes before, that has been winning grand slams," the 29-year-old told the media.

"There are not too many of those kind of champions in the history of the sport. I guess it's normal that people start coming up with names."

With the French Open starting on 22 May, Djokovic faces starting the defence of his title without a support structure in place. Asked if a new coach would be in place for the tournament at Roland Garros, he responded: "I'm going to think about who I want in my team. Right now I don't have yet anyone. But I think by French Open, or after French Open, I already going to have someone."

Prior to the removal of Vajda and co, Djokovic worked for three seasons with Boris Becker. The pair won six grand slams as a partnership but the German left the set-up at the end of 2016.

