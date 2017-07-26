Divers search lake for Julio Jones' lost $100,000 diamond earring

Julio Jones may want to remove all valuables the next time he decides to try jet skiing.

According to a report by Atlanta Alive, the Atlanta Falcons’ All-Pro wide receiver lost a $100,000 diamond earring after hitting a wake and falling into the water of a Georgia lake.

“Yeah, it was worth a little bit,” Jones said.

Bobby Griffin, the self-described “Scubaman” of Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia, was hoping he and local salvage diver Richard Pickering would be able to successfully recover Jones’ earring. Unfortunately, Pickering now believes it’s a lost cause, considering the piece of jewelry is likely down about 65 feet in the man-made lake.

“It’s down in crevasses and nooks and crannies,” Pickering said. “It’s impossible – absolutely impossible.”

Jones, for his part, seems to be in good spirits.

“As long as I’m good, it’s materialistic stuff,” he said, according to Atlanta Alive. “You can always get that kind of stuff back.”

As the Falcons kick off training camp today in Flowery Branch – primed and ready for another Super Bowl run – perhaps their 28-year-old receiver will earn a new piece of jewelry he can add to his finger.

