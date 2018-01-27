Why Tom Izzo should have been more transparent and accountable during his news conference

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacted after Friday’s game to criticism of how he has handled allegations of sexual assault against his players. (Getty)

There was only one way Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo could have come across well when he addressed reporters on Friday night.

He needed to be transparent and accountable about his handling of past sexual assault allegations against Spartans players that were the focus of an explosive ESPN Outside The Lines report earlier in the day.

Izzo didn’t come close to achieving that goal during an 11-minute press conference that provided few answers. Clearly fearful of saying anything could come across tone-deaf or inflammatory and stir up more controversy, Izzo struck a somber, respectful tone, said next to nothing and did his best to stay on message.

In his opening statement, Izzo reiterated his sympathy for the survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse and pledged to be part of the “healing process” at Michigan State. He also promised to cooperate with any investigations into how his program has dealt with allegations of sexual assault in the past.

“That’s about all I have to say about it,” Izzo said. “I understand you may have a million questions. I’m probably not going to answer them. I’m going to stick to what I said.”

Izzo largely lived up to that promise, declining further comment on alleged sexual assaults mentioned in the Outside the Lines Piece and repeatedly trying to shift the focus back to the survivors and the healing process. The only question that inspired an answer from Izzo that didn’t sound well-rehearsed was one about whether he intended to resign or retire at the end of the season.

“I’m not going anywhere in my mind,” he said. “I’m definitely not retiring.”

Izzo’s press conference capped a trying week at Michigan State during which the university has come under fire for how it has handled sexual abuse allegations.

Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor also employed by Michigan State, was sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing more than 150 girls under his care. Some of his victims alleged that Michigan State did not properly investigate complaints about Nassar and could have done more to end his reign of terror sooner.

Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon resigned amidst intense media scrutiny Wednesday night and athletic director Mark Hollis followed suit Friday morning. Hours later came the Outside the Lines piece that attempted to tie Nassar’s atrocities to physical and sexual violence allegations against the Michigan State football and men’s basketball programs.

The most damning part of the story for Izzo involved Travis Walton, an ex-Michigan State player who was allegedly allowed to remain a student-assistant coach in 2010 despite misdemeanor assault charges for punching a female student in the face at a bar. A few months later, Walton and two other players were reportedly accused of raping a different female student after the Spartans had advanced to the Final Four.

Izzo then fired Walton, according to the Outside The Lines piece, but the investigation into the alleged rape was handled internally by the athletic department.

Also in the Outside The Lines piece was a detailed account of a previously reported incident involving former Michigan State basketball players Adreian Payne and Keith Appling. A female Michigan State student accused them of raping her in their dorm room in Sept. 2010, but no charges were filed and neither player was suspended.

The common denominator with these incidents and so many recent college sports scandals is that the folks in charge of alerting the police, being transparent with the public or handing out discipline have an incentive to bury information. Sometimes it’s to protect a friend or colleague. Other times it’s out of fear of how it will affect their team, their brand or their job.

Until disciplinary power is in the hands of someone besides coaches and university administrators, expect problems to continue. Recent high-profile scandals at Penn State and Baylor are proof there’s too big a conflict of interest, as are less publicized instances at other schools of key players being allowed to keep playing while under investigation for rape.

A reckoning is underway in this country regarding sexual violence against women, a tidal wave of change that has engulfed Hollywood and now sports. Atrocious behavior that was once tolerated is no longer permissible anymore.

Izzo has a sufficient platform to shine a spotlight on the sexual violence that has gone unchecked in college athletics and push for meaningful reform. He can be open and transparent about how his program has handled sexual assault allegations in the past and help others learn from any mistakes he has made.

Friday’s news conference offered Izzo an opportunity to be honest and forthright, but he chose to exercise caution, say little and protect himself.

Instead of becoming part of the solution, he remained part of the problem.

