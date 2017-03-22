Dirk Nowitzki: 'In my soul, I’m still young'

The morning after he was swarmed by teammates, Mark Cuban nearly squeezed the oxygen out of him with an embrace, his longtime shooting coach, Holger Geschwindner, shed a tear, and fans, friends and peers showered him with praise on social media, Dirk Nowitzki woke up on March 8 and spent several hours scrolling through congratulatory messages on his cellphone. Nowitzki read each text, losing himself in one of those rare, in-season, introspective periods when he could acknowledge and cherish all of the people, failures and conquests that contributed to him becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points.

Before Nowitzki played his next game, the Dallas Mavericks held an informal gathering to honor the greatest player in franchise history. He was overwhelmed by the affection, embarrassed by the attention and appreciative of “an emotional week” that “I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

Two weeks removed from the latest milestone of a bona fide Hall of Fame career, Nowitzki has been forced to look back on what he’s accomplished and overcome during the past 19 years. But Nowitzki doesn’t want the recent wave of admiration to be confused with some kind of farewell tour, because he doesn’t want to lose sight of the next game or the next practice. He’s not done yet.

“I reflect at times, but I don’t want to reflect too much. I want to stay in the moment,” Nowitzki told The Vertical. “You reflect a little bit. All the hard work you put in, paid off. Go through everything. All the people that helped you around, your family, now wife and kids. The support system that’s been with you for so long. Doubters and critics early on. All that goes through your mind. It’s a feeling of a little bit of fulfillment. But just for a little bit. It lasts for a bit. And then you’ve got to keep plugging and keep getting better.”

As the fourth international player to win league MVP (along with Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan and his good friend, Steve Nash), the second European player to win Finals MVP (along with Tony Parker) and the creator of the most unguardable shot this side of the skyhook (the one-legged fadeaway), Nowitzki has nothing left to prove. With a basketball bucket list that has long been scratched off, Nowitzki now finds satisfaction in the competition, in providing mentorship for an unusually young squad, and in the joy that comes from those moments that make the grind worthwhile.

“You’ve still got to enjoy the grind,” Nowitzki told The Vertical. “Sometimes it’s tough. If you don’t like the lifting and all the practicing, or the extra shots, I might as well retire. I still love the game. The practices. The weightlifting sessions in the summer, when you’re on vacation, all of that gets a little old. Once the game starts and the fans, that’ll always be fun. So I’m going to do it as long as my health holds up. And we’ll see how long it goes.”

Nowitzki follows through on the shot that gave him 30,000 career points on March 7.

Nowitzki didn’t know that the twilight of his career would go this way. He would prefer to still be chasing championships. But he no longer demands what might never come. The Mavericks haven’t won a playoff series since the greatest European player in NBA history crashed the Miami Heat’s “not three, not four …” dynasty before it even began in 2011. Though the organization failed in subsequent years to put another contending mix around him, and he willingly subsidized those efforts by taking bargain deals, Nowitzi isn’t bitter or regretful.

“Of course, when you have that sniff of a ring, you always want to compete at the highest level. But we’ve been through that now,” Nowitzki told The Vertical. “We’ve made a business decision after we won it. The lockout came at a bad time for us. Cubes probably projected things a little different than it ended up happening. So we let some of our guys go, but that’s over with now. We can’t live in the past.

