DiNucci? Pickett? Pitt still searching for answers at QB

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pat Narduzzi is intent on creating a competitive atmosphere at every position on his team. Especially quarterback.

So the Pittsburgh coach is hardly apologetic about his unusual approach for handling a carousel that shows no signs of slowing even as Halloween approaches.

''I guess we're odd,'' Narduzzi said Monday.

At the beginning of the season he kept shuttling between Max Browne and Ben DiNucci. With Browne now out for the year with a right shoulder injury , DiNucci now finds himself splitting snaps with true freshman Kenny Pickett, an arrangement Narduzzi will keep in place until someone - anyone - lays claim to the starting spot for good.

While DiNucci will run out with the first team on Saturday when the struggling Panthers (2-5, 0-3 ACC) travel to Duke (4-3, 1-3), what happens after the opening series is anyone's guess, Narduzzi seemingly included.

''Ben will be our guy, and then we'll see how it goes from there,'' he said.

DiNucci worked into the third quarter last weekend against N.C. State before Narduzzi made the unorthodox move of going to Pickett with the Panthers trailing by just a touchdown. Pickett moved around the pocket effectively but the Panthers managed just a field goal during his three series. When DiNucci finally returned, the game was well out of reach.

''I've never necessarily been in a situation like this,'' DiNucci said after completing 19 of 32 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception. ''I think, you know, the biggest thing like I said is just control what I can control. Try to make plays, move the sticks and score points and when I'm not, support whoever is in the game.''

Pickett allowed it's ''different'' being unsure of how you're going to be used in a given week.