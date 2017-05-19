Did LaVar Ball plagiarize off an Argentine company? Probably not

This entire thing is so absurdist and frustrating that I’m going to try and get through this post as quickly as possible.

There’s a company in Argentina you've never heard of, called “Baller Brand.”

They complained about Big Baller Brand, the company valued at $3 billion by literally only LaVar Ball, and said that the Ball family stole their name.

I’m going to side with LaVar and the Balls here, because there is absolutely no way that they did enough research to know that Baller Brand exists, and if they did, they probably just Googled around after LaVar had already proclaimed himself a genius for thinking of “Big Baller Brand” in the first place — which is objectively also not a clever name by any means.

Attention‼️ @Lavar @Zo @Melo @Gelo @bigballerbrand are a thief‼️ He stole our brand name a few years ago and added "Big" to his brand name. We are an Argentinian Brand stablished in 2006, this guy who wasn't creative enough to create his own brand name just took ours. Share it to show the world who is the original @ballerbrand In Ball We Trust. Atención‼️ Lavar Ball es un ladrón!!! Robo nuestro nombre de marca unos años atrás y le agrego el "Big" a la suya. Nosotros somos una marca Argentina establecida en el 2006, este hombre que no fue lo suficientemente creativo para crear un nombre, directamente tomo el nuestro. Compártelo para mostrarle al mundo quien es la real marca @ballerbrand @slamonline @bleacherreport @dimemagazine @nbaontnt @nba @real_gm @stepheasmith @worldstar @houseofhighlights @kristineleahy #lavarball #bigballerbrand #ballerbrand #lonzoball #lameloball #ballbrothers #thief #lakers #ballfamily

Think of it this way: should Sports Illustrated be mad at Fox Sports for stealing our name, dropping the “Illustrated” and adding “Fox?”

Should Michael Jordan sue the estate of Michael Jackson?

I hate everything. I am not a Big Baller.