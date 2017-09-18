Did Kevin Durant send third-person tweets criticizing Billy Donovan, Thunder supporting cast?

Kevin Durant cares what people thinks about him. That much is clear.

We also know fan also tweeted at the Warriors star:

@KDTrey5 man I respect the hell outta you but give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship — h (@ColeCashwell) September 18, 2017





Did Durant respond with third-person tweets critical of Billy Donovan and the Thunder’s supporting cast for him and Russell Westbrook? These screen shots make it look that way:

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — �� 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017









If Durant actually sent those tweets, he since deleted them. If these are fake, the fabricators went to decent effort, with different screen shots posted to different long-existing accounts that don’t follow each other.

Fairly or not, Durant is going to be the butt of many jokes today. If he addresses this — even to deny sending the tweets, which look they were intended to come from an account other than his official one — he’ll likely only make it worse.

His best bet is just to hope this passes until he can get back on the court and change the conversation with his excellent play.