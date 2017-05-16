Did the Jaguars make the right choice by trading tight end Julius Thomas?

The Jaguars traded away a big weapon in Julius Thomas to the Miami Dolphins for offensive lineman Branden Albert. Some say that trading away Thomas was expected, others disagree. I did not think the Jags would trade him away because when he does play he is a play maker. The problem is that he has to play. Injuries have been a real issue for Thomas throughout his entire career and I don’t think Jacksonville wanted to pay Thomas money to be injured.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Season: Why there is much hype surrounding the Raiders as they enter 2017

cover32 Exclusive: The latest 49ers’ Podcast takes a look at rookie LB, Reuben Foster

What’s Trending: Giants sign “Fastest man in college football”

2017 Free Agency: Three reasons to avoid signing free agent WR, Victor Cruz

2018 NFL Draft: Is the 2018 QB NFL Draft class really better than the 2017 group

This trade between the Jags and Dolphins gave Jacksonville an extra lineman but now they don’t have a true number one tight end. Marcedes Lewis is the teams’ projected starting tight end going into the season. Lewis is not a bad option, but he is 33 years old. He is most certainly not a tight end like Delanie Walker , who is 32 years old but still makes play all the time for the Titans.

Thomas did not play a full season with the Jaguars because of injuries and he regressed since his first year in Jacksonville. His best season was in 2013 when he was with the Denver Broncos. Since he is still young, most people would expect him to improve each year but he hasn’t.

I don’t think that the Jags are overly worried about the tight end position. They have a young and dangerous wide receiving core in Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, Marquise Lee and rookie receiver Dede Westbrook. I think it would be nice to give Blake Bortles a big weapon in the middle but for now, only Julius Thomas will show us whether or not the Jags made the right choice in trading him.

The post Did the Jaguars make the right choice by trading tight end Julius Thomas? appeared first on Cover32.