Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA scoring record

LOS ANGELES — Diana Taurasi took the court at Staples Center on Sunday afternoon with the energy and excitement of someone who knew she was about to break a league record.

Just minutes into the game against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Phoenix Mercury guard’s aggressiveness worked against her as she elbowed and shoved an opponent on defense, earning her a foul and boos from the home crowd. She then went on to rack up two more fouls, one of which was called as a technical foul. The desire to stop Taurasi and the adrenaline of playing at home helped the Sparks surge to a 22-2 lead before Taurasi managed to put herself on the scoreboard with a three-pointer.

The guard sat out the remainder of the first quarter to avoid further foul trouble, but she rallied minutes later.

Taurasi re-entered the game to start the second quarter with her usual spunk. She notched nine more points, two of which came from beyond the arc, yet the Mercury still trailed by 20. With two minutes to play in the half, Taurasi needed just three more points.

And those three points came almost immediately. One foul shot in. Two points to go. Layup. Record.

diana taurasi becomes the wnba all time leading scorer pic.twitter.com/rWe7DWnYIb — jack (@jackhaveitall) June 18, 2017





Hitting the record at the Staples Center proved to be a sort of a homecoming for Taurasi, as she grew up just down the road from the arena in Chino, California. She may not have hit her 7,489th point in front of her home crowd in Phoenix, but the L.A. fans paid her respect. The game stopped, and Taurasi was presented with the game ball and a standing ovation commenced around her.

Kobe Bryant also showed his support for Taurasi, cheering court-side.



