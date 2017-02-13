Diamondbacks sign Matusz, Jepsen to minor league deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to minor-league deals with left-hander Brian Matusz and right-hander Kevin Jepsen.

Both players were invited to major league camp, which began Monday.

The 30-year-old Matusz appeared in seven games for Baltimore and one with the Chicago Cubs last season. He is 27-41 with a 4.92 ERA in 280 big league games.

The 32-year-old Jepsen appeared in 58 games with the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays last season, finishing 2-6 with a 5.98 ERA. He led the American League with 75 appearances and had a 2.33 ERA in 2015.

Jepsen is 28-30 with a 3.92 ERA in parts of eight seasons with three teams.