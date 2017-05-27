Diamondbacks face Brewers, look to win 7th straight

MILWAUKEE -- Things are going good these days for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who will try to extend their winning streak to seven games Saturday when they take on the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Arizona rallied late Friday night and has now won 10 of its last 11 and 13 of 16 to stay within a game of first-place Colorado in the NL West.

"It's been fun," said veteran catcher Chris Iannetta, whose game-tying home run in the ninth inning set the stage for the Diamondbacks' go-ahead 10th. "This is the way baseball should be. It's not always going to happen but the way we're playing the game right now is the way you want to play the game. You want to play hard, you want to hustle, you want to pitch and play good defense. That's what we're doing."

Arizona stands a good chance to keep it going Saturday as Zack Greinke (6-2, 2.82 ERA) takes the mound. He's won each of his last four starts and five decisions in a row overall.

The right-hander has been absolutely dominant this month, posting an 0.66 WHIP and striking out 12 in his last outing while allowing four hits over 8 2/3 innings against the White Sox.

"Everything was pretty good and that's what really made it good -- that everything was working well for the most part," Greinke said. "They hit my curveball pretty good even though it felt good coming out of my fingers, but they took their best swings on that pitch."

On top of that, some of his best performances have come at Milwaukee's Miller Park, where he played for the Brewers from 2011 until mid-2013 and is 16-2 with a 3.07 ERA in 27 career appearances, including 26 starts.

Greinke hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 2/3 innings against a former team.

That doesn't bode well for a Milwaukee offense that has scored just nine runs in its last four games and has dropped a season-high five in a row overall.

"Our team is showing heart," first baseman Eric Thames said. "But everything that can go wrong -- knock on wood; I don't want anybody to get hurt or anything -- is going wrong. We're hitting balls hard right at guys, tough calls are going the opposite way. But that's the way it goes. You have to kind of wear it and wait for the game to change."

Like Greinke, Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (2-1, 4.25) will also be facing his former team Saturday. Acquired from the Diamondbacks prior to last season, Anderson posted a 1.12 ERA through his first four outings of 2017 but has struggled since, posting a 7.30 mark in his last five starts and allowing a season-high six earned runs in his last outing Sunday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

"I just got a little out of whack with my mechanics this month," Anderson said. "I've been forcing a couple of things, working too hard. Not letting my body do what it's supposed to do.

"I'm not attacking like I was in April. I'm trying to, but when you feel like you're fighting yourself sometimes, it's hard to do that because you don't want to throw it down the middle of the plate. I'm just trying to get my mechanics smoothed out, work on that and get back on track."

In two previous outings against Arizona, Anderson is 1-0 with a 3.37 ERA.