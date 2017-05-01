Diamondbacks beat Rockies 2-0 in 13 innings

Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso, left, celebrates his walkoff two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies with Chris Iannetta (8), Archie Bradley (25) and other teammates at home plate during the 13th inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) -- Two of the most potent teams in the National League squared off and nobody scored for four hours.

Finally, Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Descalso's drive off Jordan Lyles (0-1) salvaged the finale of the weekend series for the Diamondbacks and ended the longest scoreless game in Chase Field history.

It was his first career game-ending homer.

''I'm not trying to hit a home run there,'' Descalso said. ''It is an 0-2 count and he made a pitch over the middle of the plate. I put a good swing on.''

Seven pitchers, led by Patrick Corbin's 6 1/3 innings, combined to shut out the Rockies on five hits. Randall Delgado (1-0) pitched the final two innings for the victory, finishing a 6-4 homestand for Arizona.

''The pitching was unbelievable,'' Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. ''It kept a very offensive team scoreless and gave us a chance to maneuver and do some rings to win.''

Brandon Drury beat out an infield single to start the 13th and Descalso drove a slider over the fence in center for a splashdown and the win.

''It was down the middle,'' Lyles said. ''I tried to bounce it and I missed middle-middle with it.''

Corbin allowed two hits, struck out six and walked two.

Colorado starter German Marquez struck out eight in six innings. He yielded six hits and walked one.

The top five batters in Colorado's powerful lineup were a combined 1 for 26.

''They were looking to sweep us and our pitchers stepped up,'' Lovullo said.

The extra-inning win came less than 24 hours after Fernando Rodney blew his second straight save in Arizona's 7-6 loss to the Rockies. The series ended with NL West-leading Colorado a half-game up on the Diamondbacks in the standings.

Arizona had a couple of late threats before finally scoring.

With two outs in the 12th, A.J. Pollock doubled to deep left center and took third on a passed ball. David Peralta walked and Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch to load the bases but Lyles got Jake Lamb to bounce out to third.

In the 10th, Peralta's slow one-out bouncer got past second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, who subsequently ran into Pollock as the baserunner raced from first to third.

Rockies manager Bud Black jumped from the dugout and vehemently argued Pollock had interfered with LeMahieu. After a discussion with the other umpires, Pollock was called out.

Colorado loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth, but Dustin Garneau popped out, Marquez grounded into a fielder's choice and Charlie Blackmon grounded out to first.

STRIKEOUT KINGS

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Diamondbacks became the first National League team to strike out at least 11 in seven consecutive games and the first to do it in the majors since record keeping began in 1893.

''We have some guys who have power who have swings that generate some bat speed that are susceptible to the strikeout,'' Black said. ''I'm going to say today was just one of those days where I think the pitchers just got us.''

Home plate umpire Jerry Layne had a generous strike zone. Arizona pitchers finished with 17 strikeouts, and Colorado had 13.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Ian Desmond was activated from the 10-day DL and started in left field. Desmond, who signed a $70 million, five-year contract with the Rockies over the winter, fractured his left hand in spring training.

Desmond is expected to eventually play at first but Mark Reynolds is off to a strong start. Desmond was 1 for 5 in his Colorado debut.

''I was prepared. I felt great,'' he said. ''I was pretty much ready for anything. I was getting a little hungry toward the end. Other than that, I was good.''

UP NEXT

Rockies: Following an off day, Colorado opens a three-game series at San Diego on Tuesday night. Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (2-3, 4.88 ERA) pitches against Trevor Cahill (1-2, 4.50 ERA).

Diamondbacks: Following an off day, Arizona begins a three-game set at NL East-leading Washington. Diamondbacks RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 3.94 ERA), who fanned 11 in eight innings in his last outing, faces Tanner Roark (3-0, 3.64 ERA) in the opener.

This version corrects to Arizona pitchers had 17 strikeouts instead of 16.