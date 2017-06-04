Dez Bryant asks Cowboys to let him return punts

As a rookie in 2010, Dez Bryant was one of the best punt returners in the NFL, with a 14.3-yard average and two touchdowns. But the Cowboys later decided Bryant was too important at his primary position of wide receiver to risk an injury on special teams.

Now Bryant is asking for another chance. He was practicing catching punts last week at Organized Team Activities, and he has asked special teams coach Rich Bisaccia to give him a shot in a game.

“I’m always in Coach Bisaccia’s ear,” Bryant said. “That’s why I’m back there practicing. I’m going to get me one of them, I’m telling you. I’m going to crib it. I’m telling you I’m going to score.”

Don’t expect Bryant to get his wish. The Cowboys drafted receiver Ryan Switzer in the fourth round this year in part so he can return punts, and receivers Lucky Whitehead and Cole Beasley would be ahead of Bryant as well. Bryant’s days returning punts are probably over, even if it says a lot about him as a competitor that he still wants to do it.