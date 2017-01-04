Devils spoil Hurricanes' home streak with 3-1 win

Carolina Hurricanes' Victor Rask (49), of Sweden, and New Jersey Devils' Travis Zajac (19) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- It had been 54 days since the Hurricanes had lost in regulation at home.

The New Jersey Devils just seem to have Carolina's number.

Adam Henrique, Michael Cammalleri and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist, leading the Devils to an easy 3-1 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Carolina ended an 11-game home points streak (10-0-1), and the Devils clinched the four-game season series. New Jersey has defeated the Hurricanes twice in regulation and once in overtime in three meetings.

''It was a gutsy effort,'' New Jersey coach John Hynes said. ''(Goalie) Cory (Schneider) played well and I thought our guys really battled, particularly in a back-to-back. Shots are shots, but scoring chances are scoring chances. That's really what determines the difference in a game.''

Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina.

Schneider made 29 saves a night after shutting out the visiting Boston Bruins.

''The most important thing was to get the win in back-to-back games,'' Schneider said. ''I feel good, but my teammates are playing really well in front of me. Blocking a lot of shots - I'm not sure they had a single odd-man rush tonight. We just have to appreciate how we won these last couple of games. It wasn't always pretty, but it was effective.''

Carolina's Cam Ward stopped 15 of 17 shots on goal. The Devils had a season-low 18 shots on goal, including Palmieri's empty-netter.

''They did a good job checking and didn't give up anything for free,'' Carolina coach Bill Peters said of the Devils. ''They were above the puck. ... We need some guys to get back on the scoresheet and start doing it right and paying the price to score.''

Devils defenseman Andy Greene, who was skating in his 350th consecutive NHL game, was hit with a puck off the stick of Jordan Staal at 18:13 of the first period and did not return.

New Jersey got onto the board at 14:56 of the second, with Henrique beating Ward glove side from the right circle. Cammalleri had the primary assist for his 100th point as a Devil.

Cammalleri doubled the lead at 11:30 of the third, beating Ward over the right shoulder from the right circle with Henrique on the primary helper.

''We've just found ways to win (against Carolina),'' Henrique said. ''They're a young, fast team and they've been great at home for a while now. We knew it was going to be a tough place to play tonight, and since we were on a back-to-back, they'd try to jump on us. But we did a good job getting into our game, and it was big playing with the lead.''

Aho cut the advantage in half 46 seconds later. Aho has a four-game points streak while Teuvo Teravainen, who had an assist, has points in five straight contests.

Palmeiri added an unassisted empty-net goal for New Jersey with two minutes to play.

The Hurricanes won 12 straight home games Feb. 20-April 7, 2009, the last time they made the playoffs. Carolina was 14-0-1 at home from Dec. 13, 2005 to Jan. 28, 2006 and went on to win that season's Stanley Cup.

NOTES: Daniel Altshuller was recalled from Charlotte of the AHL and dressed as Carolina's backup goalie. ... Hurricanes C Elias Lindholm (upper body) and G Eddie Lack (concussion) each sat out his second straight game. D Klas Dahlbeck was a healthy scratch. ... Devils C Jacob Josefson (illness) missed his second straight game. LW Luke Gazdic was a healthy scratch. ... D Jaccob Slavin has played in 100 NHL games, all with Carolina. ... Carolina RW Lee Stempniak played most of last season for the Devils. ... The teams' final scheduled meeting of the season will be March 25 in New Jersey.

