Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson to have wrist surgery

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (52), of Sweden, slams into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Washington. Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19), of Sweden, was called for boarding on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

DETROIT (AP) -- Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson is expected to miss 12 weeks after fracturing his wrist in Detroit's loss at Washington on Thursday night.

A team spokesman confirmed Friday that Ericsson is set to have surgery next week. The Red Wings put Ericsson on long-term injured reserve and recalled goalie Jimmy Howard on Friday from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

Ericsson has one goal and eight assists in 51 games this season.

Howard had been with Grand Rapids on a conditioning assignment. He hasn't played for the Red Wings since December because of a knee injury.