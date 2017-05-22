New Details About Aaron Hernandez's Prison Time Emerge

Aaron Hernandez had requested prison officials to change his cell and move him to a different part of the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, where he had been serving life in prison without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, new prison letters revealed Sunday. According to the Boston Globe, which first reported the letters, the former NFL star wanted his prison mate to be a man whom he used to refer to as "my heart."

“I’m trying to start my life bid where I’m going to end up in the long run for the long run which is P2,” Hernandez wrote in one letter to the prison’s security staff, dated June 12, 2015. “So, please make this happen and I even prefer to move in with (redacted); me and him are very close and have been since the streets and that’s FACT, not b-------. He’s my heart and like a real brother to me that’s why I want and am requesting to go upstairs and live with him.”

In the same letter, Hernandez wrote, “I am even requesting to (bunk up/celly up) with my brother (redacted); we both want to.” Hernandez — assigned to the G2 housing unit at the time of his suicide — pleaded multiple times with prison officials to be transferred to the P2 cell block, calling it “where I belong.”

Hernandez was found dead April 19 in his cell at the maximum-security facility. Following his death, rumors surfaced about the former tight end's gay relationship with a prison mate. The rumors made the rounds after reports surfaced that one of the letters left behind by Hernandez was for his prison lover. However, it was later revealed that the letter was for Hernandez's attorney.

Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, denied the gay rumors during her appearance on the "Dr. Phil" show last week. She called the reports “embarrassing” and “hurtful.”

Meanwhile, during the same interview, Jenkins raised doubts over the investigation, saying the findings didn't seem "believable."

Jenkins said she believed the letter left behind by Hernandez "was a note of love," but the way he addressed her in his final letter was unusual. When asked if the handwriting on the note belonged to Hernandez, Jenkins said: "(It) was similar, but I feel like, again, you have nothing but time in there so I feel like it's easily duplicated or could be."

Jenkins also hinted at foul play, saying she did not believe Hernandez could commit suicide as he "was very positive."

“I spoke to him the night before and he was so, you know, ‘Daddy’s going to be home,’ and ‘I can’t wait to sleep in bed with you guys,’ and ‘I can’t wait to just hold you and love you.’ I just know the feedback that I was getting from our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts,” she said.

Hernandez committed suicide just days after he was acquitted of murdering Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado outside a Boston nightclub in July 2012. His conviction in the 2013 Odin Lloyd murder was overturned earlier this month, after his death.

