Despite his Super Bowl LI heroics, James White remains humble

James White had a game for the ages in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons in February. Whites 14 receptions set a new Super Bowl record, breaking Demaryius Thomas’ mark from the year before. His three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime, tied a Super Bowl record shared by the likes of Terrell Davis and Jerry Rice.

In any other year, White would be the odds on favorite for Super Bowl MVP honors. However, the quarterback throwing him the ball set a few records himself on his way to the award.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: WR, Brandon Marshall, makes good first impression on teammates and coaches

What’s Trending: Giants’ HC, Ben McAdoo, offers his opinion of the new overtime rules and roster changes

Looking Ahead: Taking a look at the potential impact of the Brady-to-Cooks connection

Player Spotlight: Can Jaguars’ CB, Jalen Ramsey, duplicate his 2016 success in 2017

NFL Rankings: Ranking the top-five quarterbacks in the history of the Houston Texans’ franchise

Patriots’ News: Patriots’ offensive line will look to duplicate 2016 success

Patriots’ News: The three biggest obstacles standing in the way of a Patriots’ repeat

Despite all the success, however, White has remained humble. After watching the game winning play more times than he can count, he is ready to help this team win in 2017.

“I traveled a bunch, but that was about it,” White said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’m trying to put that in the past. It’s a new season. Nobody cares about that anymore. I just have to get focused on this year.”

James White smiles as he wasn’t expecting such a large media group for interviews today. pic.twitter.com/t5r0BJoP3l — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 31, 2017





In April, the Patriots rewarded White with a three-year extension, worth over $12 million, keeping him in a Patriots uniform through 2020. It was a surprising development, he told reporters, something that was unexpected for the third year pro.

“I’m happy to still be here, happy to have more opportunities to be with this team,” said White. “I’m just very excited. It’s definitely nice, but at the same time, you still have to work. Nothing is for certain. You have to go out and prove yourself each and every day.”

The raise wasn’t solely due to his performance in the super bowl. White has enjoyed a steady climb from year-one that saw him emerge as one of the best pass-catching backs in the league. Pro Football Focus graded him out at 86.3 for the season, making him the second best receiving back behind Cardinals’ David Johnson.

Patriots RB James White has reportedly “won over” quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick with his steadiness & continued improvement pic.twitter.com/5IYhpYWZnY — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 31, 2017





White’s skills extend beyond just catching the ball. In 2016, White ranked fifth in the league in missed tackles forced from the running back position after a reception with 27. Sitting in fourth place is teammate Dion Lewis. Lewis’ 29 missed tackles forced is staggering considering he had just 53 receptions on the year.

Over the last two seasons, @Patriots RBs Dion Lewis and James White have been among the best at forcing missed tackles in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/8C47y4sMsx — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 31, 2017





White has flown under-the-radar for most of his tenure with the Patriots. His play has steadily improved throughout his first three seasons and blossomed in 2016. It culminated in one of the best individual performances in Super Bowl history. The instant success, however, has not gone to his head. James White remains focused and determined to put the past behind him. His mind solely on helping this team win this year.

At just 25-years-old, the sky is the limit for the budding superstar. He has the right attitude to maintain his upward trajectory. Although it’s right for him to move past the play, fans can continue to enjoy it for as long as they desire.

– Ian Glendon is the Managing Editor for cover32/Patriots and covers the NFL and New England Patriots. Like and follow on Follow @iglen31 Follow @cover32_NE and Facebook.

The post Despite his Super Bowl LI heroics, James White remains humble appeared first on Cover32.