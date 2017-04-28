Despite glaring O-line holes, Giants opt to help offense in other ways with TE Evan Engram

Jacob Feldman
East Rutherford, N. J. - Thursday's first round was the first in 65 years not to feature an offensive lineman among the top 19 selections.

East Rutherford, N.J. - Thursday's first round was the first in 65 years not to feature an offensive lineman among the top 19 selections. So even though left tackle was one of New York's weakest spots during a surprise 2016 playoff season, the shallow crop at the position meant the Giants chose not to use their No. 23 pick on competition for incumbent Ereck Flowers. Instead, they'll hope to finally get top-level production out of the 2015 first-rounder while bringing in Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram to improve the offense in other ways.

"There are some offensive linemen that we think are good football players [in this draft], but we stay true to our board and we picked the best player that was up there," said general manger Jerry Reese.

That meant helping Eli Manning by adding a fellow Rebel-who has played catch with Manning in off-seasons past-to an arsenal that also includes free agent catch Brandon Marshall. At 6' 3", 235 pounds, Engram is more valuable split out wide than attached to the line. He left Mississippi having set the school record for receptions (162), receiving yards (2,320) and touchdown catches (15) by a tight end and ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the position at this year's combine, finishing in 4.42 seconds.

The Giants could certainly use the additional weapon after they placed 26th in points per game in 2016. "The fastest way to the endzone is down the middle of the field," coach Ben McAdoo said. "Anytime you can add someone to your offense that can run down the middle of the field with that type of speed and length, it stretches the defense."

Both McAdoo and Engram said there had been little contact between the two sides in the pre-draft process-no visits or workouts-but Engram still felt he would be a good fit in New York. "I've been watching the Giants," Engram said on a conference call after the pick. "The Giants are missing a piece like me. They have a great player, [Will Tye], but I feel like I could be a more dynamic piece."

Engram was the second tight end off the board after Alabama's O.J. Howard (who Reese confirmed the Giants did not try to trade up for). Most mock drafts also had Miami's David Njoku going before Engram (he ended up going six picks later to Cleveland), but the Giants leadership valued Engram's versatility and big-play ability. Reese even compared his newest player's potential to fellow SEC product and NFC East nightmare Jordan Reed.

As for the O-line holes, New York now has two days and a full collection of picks to address a unit that failed to protect Manning almost every week and was a big reason why the team had the league's 29th-ranked rushing attack. There was talk of the Giants using some of those picks to move up and take a quarterback for the future, but instead it was Kansas City that leapt to No. 10 to take Patrick Mahomes (even though Alex Smith is four years younger than Manning) and it was Houston that gave away next year's first-rounder for the opportunity to select Deshaun Watson at No. 12.

Yet no matter how many picks the Giants spend on linemen Friday or Saturday, there are no Day 1 starters at tackle still on the board. Coaches have mentioned trying Flowers at other positions this off-season, and the addition of D.J. Fluker in free agency (a former first-rounder himself) will afford them some flexibility, but there's still a good chance they end up with Flowers returning to the left anchor position come September.

McAdoo gave Flowers (who is still younger than the top lineman taken, new Bronco Garett Bolles) a vote of confidence after the season, saying that he played his best game in the playoffs and adding, "If he comes out and works hard and has a little bit of success to start the season, that confidence will come." Marked improvement is not out of the question. Eric Fisher, 2013's first overall pick, progressed significantly in year three. Maybe the two players share more than a first name and a last initial? Or at least that is the type of rosy thinking that Giants fans are left to fall back on.

Engram will make an impact, but the biggest story out of the Meadowlands is the pair of positions-left tackle and quarterback-that the Giants opted not to address with their first pick.

This article was originally published on SI.com

  • Stephen A. Smith fires back at criticism that he should have been among ESPN layoffs
    Washington Post

    Stephen A. Smith fires back at criticism that he should have been among ESPN layoffs

    In the wake of ESPN’s mass firings, news of which continued into Thursday, some joked that it might be easier to list network employees who weren’t fired. Others took the next step by pointing out certain ESPN figures who they would have preferred to see laid off. Given that Stephen A. Smith is arguably ESPN’s best-known personality and, less arguably, its most polarizing, it was inevitable that his would be a prominent name pointed out by those arguing that, if the network had to let some people go, he should have been among them. On his ESPN radio show Thursday, Smith took issue with one source of criticism in particular: Jeff Pearlman, an author and former writer for Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

  • NBC Sports

    Following decommitment, four-star recruit makes eye-opening remarks about Ohio State

    Ohio State lost a four-star recruit on Wednesday when in-state Class of 2018 wing Darius Bazley opted to open up his recruitment. As a rising senior who is just finishing his junior season of high school, Bazley’s decommitment isn’t going to immediately hurt the Buckeyes next season. In a story with Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch, Bazley opened up about why he decommitted from Ohio State.

  • New England Patriots NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades
    Sports Illustrated

    New England Patriots NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

    Coming off a Super Bowl win, the Patriots are looking to strengthen their team further going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? Searching New England’s depth chart for a “need” feels a little like searching Giorgio Armani for a neon windbreaker.

  • Here's What Happened When LeBron James Gave Up on McDonald's
    Inc Magazine

    Here's What Happened When LeBron James Gave Up on McDonald's

    It isn't easy being LeBron James. Oh, what am I saying? I'm sure it's hugely entertaining. When it comes to money, however, James had to learn from a very young age. There he was, straight out of high school, suddenly being offered millions overnight. Now, though, he understands business. And one thing he wants out of it is to be part of projects that he can call his own. In an illuminating interview with his business partner Maverick Carter -- as part of the "Kneading Dough" series via James' and Carter's Uninterrupted digital media company -- James explained why he'd walked away from a lucrative endorsement deal from McDonald's. He realized, after a few years of earning perhaps $4 million a

  • Scott Van Pelt Gives Amazing Goodbye To ESPN Employees Who Lost Jobs
    New England Sports Network

    Scott Van Pelt Gives Amazing Goodbye To ESPN Employees Who Lost Jobs

    Scott Van Pelt seems like an intelligent guy. And he also has a way with words. So it wasn’t surprising that he signed off Wednesday night’s episode of “SportsCenter” with an incredible goodbye to the ESPN employees who lost their jobs earlier in the day. ESPN shook the sports media world Wednesday by laying off an abundance of employees, including several high-profile on-air personalities. It was a difficult day for the network, which has long been considered the “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” and SVP addressed the situation perfectly by leaving his former co-workers with an uplifting and inspiring note while acknowledging their departures. Van Pelt’s heartfelt goodbye came on the heels of Bob

  • Giants lawyers release more Eli Manning emails to media
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    Giants lawyers release more Eli Manning emails to media

    Nearly two weeks ago, the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in a memorabilia fraud lawsuit against the Giants produced an email that arguably contains smoking-gun evidence of quarterback Eli Manning’s involvement in the scheme, with Eli asking the team’s equipment manager for two helmets that can “pass as game used.” On Wednesday, the lawyers representing the Giants and Manning released emails aimed at showing Eli was not involved. But the article from ESPN.com, which quotes an email reflecting a 2012 effort by Manning to get equipment manager Jeff Skiba to secure Manning’s primary helmet and his backup helmet, contains no emails or other specific factual information that would explain why

  • Warriors, Charles Barkley and Bob Ley pay tribute to fired ESPN workers
    The Guardian

    Warriors, Charles Barkley and Bob Ley pay tribute to fired ESPN workers

    Charles Barkley said he had worked closely with ESPN journalists down the years. After a tumultuous day at ESPN, in which the broadcaster laid off around 100 employees on Wednesday, including some of the network’s most popular on-air and online personalities, tributes were paid to those who lost their jobs. Perhaps the most striking came from the Golden State Warriors.

  • Tim Tebow is starting to play like a legitimate baseball player
    SB Nation

    Tim Tebow is starting to play like a legitimate baseball player

    It doesn’t matter if you’re sick of hearing about Tim Tebow, this is getting important. It’s been a while since we checked in on Tebow’s baseball career, but recently he’s started to put it all together and now he’s tearing it up for the Columbia Fireflies. On Wednesday night Tebow went 3-for-4 against the Asheville Tourists, including his first career triple.

  • How the UFC's new ownership has changed Dana White
    Yahoo Sports

    How the UFC's new ownership has changed Dana White

    A few days before UFC 87 on Aug. 9, 2008, the UFC held a news conference in the rotunda at the Mall of America. When it ended, UFC president Dana White met with the media. Two hours later, White was in the same spot, still signing, still throwing his arm around the guy with the Vikings’ shirt, still preaching the UFC gospel.

  • Exclusive: Bastian Schweinsteiger Comes in From the Cold at Chicago Fire
    Newsweek

    Exclusive: Bastian Schweinsteiger Comes in From the Cold at Chicago Fire

    There is one thing Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany’s World Cup winning captain, Manchester United outcast and now centerpiece of Chicago Fire’s hopes, doesn’t like about his new city. “It’s a little bit weird when you drive a car, you know, and they

  • NBC Sports

    Neil Olshey pushes back against columnist critiquing Trail Blazers’ culture

    FWIW: A column on culture from someone who spent – no exaggeration — zero seconds in Blazers locker room or practices this season. Look at Steve, guys, how they were treated when they were here relative to maybe some other experiences they had had in the league.

  • What legal action could Dalvin Cook take against the man trying to sabotage him?
    Sports Illustrated

    What legal action could Dalvin Cook take against the man trying to sabotage him?

    Florida State running back Dalvin Cook is one of the more puzzling players to project in the upcoming NFL draft. While Cook is a consensus first round talent-some have gone so far as to compare him to a young Marshall Faulk-serious concerns about Cook’s character could drop him into the second round. While Cook’s encounters with the law are his own doing, Cook also appears to be the victim of a so-called “saboteur,” a person who has intentionally spread false rumors about Cook to members of the football community.

  • NBC Sports

    Pens' Crosby outplaying Caps' Ovechkin right now

    Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Capitals' Alex Ovechkin are keys to their respective teams winning, but Ovechkin must step up his game in this series.

  • Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It's Now or Never
    MMA Weekly

    Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It's Now or Never

    UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is tired of waiting around for Jon Jones. Jones has been sidelined for the past year, dealing with a UFC Anti-Doping Violation that derailed a rematch with Cormier at last summer's UFC 200.

  • Deshaun Watson: Mitchell Trubisky over me would be a slap in the face
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    Deshaun Watson: Mitchell Trubisky over me would be a slap in the face

    Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be happy if he’s not the first quarterback drafted tonight. Watson says that if North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky is the first quarterback off the board, he’ll take it as a personal affront. “It’s like a slap in the face, to be honest,” Watson told Josina Anderson of ESPN. “You see all the things I’ve accomplished, it’s a long list, and they want to talk about the little negatives I have and bring somebody else up? It’s a little disrespectful.” No one would dispute that Watson had the superior college career to Trubisky, but some would argue that Trubisky has more of the tools that NFL teams look for in pro-style passers. That’s not necessarily

  • Colin Cowherd: This ‘awful’ day is only the beginning for ESPN
    New York Post

    Colin Cowherd: This ‘awful’ day is only the beginning for ESPN

    Colin Cowherd claims he saw this ESPN doomsday coming years ago. The longtime ESPN voice, who now spouts his opinions on Fox Sports, said he was not surprised by ESPN’s decision to lay off about 100 employees Wednesday after he witnessed the Worldwide Leader jump at billion-dollar TV deals at a time when the TV business was on the decline. Cowherd retroactively pointed to the nine-year, $24 billion contract ESPN inked with the NBA in 2014, when Cowherd still resided in Bristol, as an example of the financially alarming trend in his eyes. “I told my producers, ‘Fellas, it’ll never be the same here,’” he said Wednesday on CBS’ “Bull & Fox” show. “You cannot pay four times for the house [more] than

  • LSU OL Adrian Magee arrested for burglary
    Dr. Saturday

    LSU OL Adrian Magee arrested for burglary

    LSU announced Wednesday that offensive lineman Adrian Magee had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. According to The Advocate, Magee is facing a charge of simple burglary, a felony, for an alleged April 1 incident. A police report accuses Magee of stealing a video game console, video games, cash and other items.

  • Felix Hernandez heads to DL after 'dead arm' outing in Detroit
    Big League Stew

    Felix Hernandez heads to DL after 'dead arm' outing in Detroit

    Felix Hernandez lasted all of two innings on Tuesday night as the Detroit Tigers clobbered the Seattle Mariners, 19-9 at Comerica Park. It took Hernandez 48 pitches to get six outs and he gave up six hits, four runs and two walks in the process. Seattle’s ace struck out just two.

  • WATCH: Goalkeeper amazingly scores a goal from his own penalty box in Bolivia
    CBS Sports

    WATCH: Goalkeeper amazingly scores a goal from his own penalty box in Bolivia

    Matias Dituro is the goalkeeper of Bolivian club Bolivar. His duty is to protect the goal, try and get cleansheets and lead his team at the back. But he can also score. The Argentine goalkeeper scored for his club in a win over San Jose earlier in the week by punting the ball from his own box into the open goal across the field. Take a look: The opposing goalkeeper was up trying to help his team attack off a corner kick when Bolivar's goalkeeper took notice and went for glory. And he nailed it, producing one of the most amazing goals of the season. But how? Is he really that powerful? It was a nice kick, but the altitude of La Paz played a big role in it carrying all the way into the back of

  • The Cavs are cool with not resting LeBron until he's done annihilating the competition
    Ball Don't Lie

    The Cavs are cool with not resting LeBron until he's done annihilating the competition

    LeBron James catches his breath. (AP) LeBron James led the NBA in minutes per game this year. He did this despite having played between 85 and 100 combined regular- and postseason games in each of the last 11 years, having playing in six straight NBA

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. succeeded in desire to ‘leave some kind of mark’ from Hendrick tenure
    NBC Sports

    Dale Earnhardt Jr. succeeded in desire to ‘leave some kind of mark’ from Hendrick tenure

    In the moments before explaining his retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a quick stroll through his 18-year career. Wearing a suit and a striped tie, Earnhardt had to walk by four large portraits depicting high points of Cup career. The first two represented his eight full seasons with Dale Earnhardt Inc., the second pair his 10 seasons with Hendrick Motorsports.

  • 49ers trade No. 2 pick to Bears for four total NFL Draft picks
    NBCS Bay Area

    49ers trade No. 2 pick to Bears for four total NFL Draft picks

    SANTA CLARA – The 49ers began Thursday with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. When his first day as 49ers general manager reached its conclusion, John Lynch had selected two of the three top players on his draft board and picked up additional third-round picks for this year and next year. After Myles Garrett, the 49ers’ top-rated prospect, was the Cleveland Browns’ selection at No. 1 overall, the 49ers traded back one spot with the Chicago Bears. The 49ers still got their No. 2-rated prospect, Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. The 49ers started making calls to teams with selections in the teens, according to coach Kyle Shanahan, to inquire about trading up for Alabama linebacker Reuben

  • Harrington, Garcia squash their long-running beef at Rory McIlroy's Irish wedding
    Golf

    Harrington, Garcia squash their long-running beef at Rory McIlroy's Irish wedding

    Padraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia have had a contentious relationship over the years. Despite being European Ryder Cup teammates, tensions have flared between the two on the course, and in interview rooms, most notably at the 2007 British Open and 2008 PGA Championship, where Harrington defeated Garcia. “I would say to you that right now at this very moment, my relationship with Sergio is the best it has ever been," Harrington told Keogh.

  • Bridgewater “tolling” issue likely will be moot
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    Bridgewater “tolling” issue likely will be moot

    In response to the ESPN report that the Vikings likely won’t pick up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s fifth-year option before the May 3 deadline, NFL Media reported that it won’t matter, if Bridgewater spends the full season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that’s currently a very, very big if. Bridgewater is currently not expected to spend the entire season on the PUP list. Which means that his contract would definitely expire after the 2017 season, if the Vikings don’t pick up the option. Even if Bridgewater doesn’t exit the PUP list in 2017, it’s still not entirely clear that Bridgewater’s four-year contract automatically would extend

  • Comcast SportsNet New England

    Cassidy ‘proud, honored and privileged’ after getting Bruins' permanent gig

    BOSTON Bruce Cassidy made just a passing mention of the 14 years in between NHL head coaching gigs, but theres no doubt the newest head coach of the Bruins thought many times about a day just like Thursday morning. His general manager complimented the