Despite Bundesliga title, was Bayern Munich's 2016-17 season a failure?

If you’d have sampled the headlines, from Bild to the Associated Press to the blogosphere, you’d have envisioned a club in crisis. You’d have envisioned trouble. You’d have envisioned failure. And no, you wouldn’t have been hallucinating. Just reading.

“Carlo Ancelotti completely wasted Bayern Munich’s 2016-17 season,” read one. “Bundesliga title won’t make up for Bayern disappointment,” read another. And then there was “Carlo Ancelotti rubbishes rumors of unrest in Bayern Munich camp.” And “Dreaded vote of confidence for under-fire Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti.”

Roughly 24 hours after the last of those four was published, Ancelotti and his players celebrated a Bundesliga title. That’s right, they partied after winning the biggest sporting prize in Germany.

The dissonance between the headlines and celebratory scenes is difficult for an outsider to comprehend. But such is life at Bayern Munich, where success has become mundane and excessive success has become the expectation. Bayern only won one trophy this season. It only advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals, and only to the DFB Pokal semis. Fans were frustrated. According to some reports, players were too. Ancelotti even admitted his disappointment.

Bayern Munich’s 2016-17 season, some have said, was a failure.

And that’s one of two things. It’s either ludicrous. Or it’s a glowing compliment.

It’s also definitely another thing: It’s football. It’s soccer. It’s fußball. It’s whatever you want to call the game that depends so heavily on chance and a few momentous occasions that it turns the reasonable into the mad just as quick as it turns impending success into supposed outright failure.

[ Follow FC Yahoo on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr ]

The idea that Bayern’s campaign was a failure is buried in expectations. And the expectations themselves aren’t irrational. Munich fans expected a Bundesliga title, and they got it. But it wasn’t enough. With the title, they “have only fulfilled their duty,” wrote the popular German magazine Kicker. It was merely a “consolation prize.”

Fans wanted more. They wanted a Champions League trophy, which they hadn’t laid hands on in four years. They at least craved a domestic double, with a DFB Pokal title complementing the Bundesliga crown. The double not only seemed plausible, and thus the expectation sensible; for some fans it might have even seemed probable.

But it’s the expectation for the expectations that is irrational. Which admittedly makes no sense. So allow me to explain.

The thought that expectations can and should be fulfilled every season is illogical. The very definition of competition and sport suggests the possibility of other winners. The coming to fruition of those other possibilities does not necessarily signify failure. If shortcomings are repeated year after year, beyond what chance would predict, then sure, “failure.” But Bayern’s shortcomings do not qualify.

The Bavarians have won league-cup doubles in three of the four previous campaigns. They are only four years removed from a treble. Every season that doesn’t match the remarkable success of 2012-13, or even the slightly-less-but-still-very remarkable success of 2013-14 and 2015-16, cannot be labeled a failure. That’s not how realistic expectations work. That’s not how probability works.

Let’s say that Bayern fans expect a Champions League title every other year — which, by the way, is not the case; they expect one every year. Heck, let’s say they expect one every three years. Well then you know who else expects one at least every three years? Barcelona fans. And Real Madrid fans. And maybe Juventus, PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United fans hope for one every four years. And Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and a host of others every five or six. Unless we’re suddenly handing out two Champions League trophies per year, there aren’t enough to go around.

So maybe the problem is with the expectations, not the performance relative to them. Or rather the expectation for the expectations. Bayern didn’t give its fans what they craved this year. This Bayern team didn’t live up to Bayern teams of the recent past. Is it OK to be disappointed by that? Absolutely. Fans’ emotional sides don’t have to be satisfied with just one trophy. But when the emotions turn into something more — when the rhetoric dips to “failure,” and the manager’s seat heats up, when the fans demand change — that’s wrong.

Read More