Desmond Trufant could practice before end of offseason program

Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant missed much of the team’s run to the Super Bowl last season because of a pectoral injury that required season-ending surgery.

After signing a five-year extension with the club in April, Trufant said he expects to be in great shape when the team opens training camp this summer. He may not be waiting until camp to get back on the field with his teammates, however.

Coach Dan Quinn said this week that Trufant’s recovery has progressed to a point that he could practice before the end of the offseason program.

“I expect him to be back not only for camp, but possibly even sooner, when he can work into some portion of practice over the next two weeks,” Quinn said, via ESPN.com. “We’ll see where that goes. He’s doing fantastic. He’s really pushed it from a rehab standpoint, so he’s strong. He’s fit. Hopefully in the next few days, we’ll have some clarity on that. He’s champing at the bit to get back with his guys. We’ll always do what’s right by him to make sure he’s ready to go.”

Trufant will likely be limited if he does practice in the next couple of weeks, but that would put him on track for full participation this summer and a return to his usual spot in the secondary come September.