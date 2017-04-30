Deshaun Watson buys his mom a car for her birthday





Deshaun Watson has only been a member of the Texans for two days, but he’s already made his first big purchase.

On Saturday, Watson took to social media to show off the new car he bought for his mother, Deann.

Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! "Had to cop her the '17 Jag" ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2017





On draft night, Deshaun Watson was moved to tears while reading a letter from his mom. Deann raised him and his three siblings on her own.