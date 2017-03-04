Deshaun Watson believes his past, winning history separate him from other quarterbacks

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s unlikely that we’ll see a quarterback taken No. 1 overall in this NFL draft. It seems there are too many questions surrounding the top players at the position, though it’s possible we’ll see a team reach for one of the young men available.

Deshaun Watson, who led Clemson to the national title in January, says he can be the top pick – or a great pick for any club looking for a quarterback.

Asked on Friday what separates him from the other players at the position this year, Watson was quick to say that all of the quarterbacks are competitive, have had success in college, work hard and will have NFL success.

He continued that his personal history makes him different.

“I’d say my past history, starting back in high school, the way I was raised, coming from the projects home and being able to get out of that. Being the face of college football for two years, handling the success, handling all the criticism and the adversity. And then being 48-8 in high school and winning a state championship [in Georgia] and then going to the collegiate level and being 33-3, so one thing that translates from college to the NFL is winners I think. Being a quarterback, that’s the biggest thing being recognized, winning games. That’s all I’ve been doing.”

Does that make him worthy of the No. 1 pick?

“I mean, I guess so,” Watson said. “But it depends on what the team needs. Sometimes a team doesn’t need a quarterback, sometimes they do. Sometimes they want to go in a different direction or sometimes they feel like this guy’s better in their system than another guy. It all just kind of happens on what the team wants. That’s not really the goal, to be the No. 1 pick. I just want to be drafted, hear my name called and have the opportunity to go play.”

Watson’s Clemson teammate, tight end Jordan Leggett, spoke to the quarterback’s demeanor and leadership.

“He’s just a guy that you want if something bad’s happening in your life; if you’re on a ship that’s going down,” Leggett said. “He’s a natural-born leader, and he might not be that vocal but he leads by example, does the right thing on and off the field, and the amount of poise and how calm he is in tough situations [means], I think, he’s going to be a great player.”

While Watson said he wouldn’t mind having to sit and learn for a year – “It would be awesome to learn from a veteran guy that’s been there before and I can just watch how he works,” he said – he also was asked about being responsible for turning around a downtrodden franchise:

“Just come in and create our environment, a winning environment, and get everyone on the same page. You just gotta be patient with it and take time,” he said. “Winning at the NFL level is not easy; it’s tough. Each and every week is a tough week. You’ve got to be able to be on the same page with guys and pull it out, so just being able to have that experience of winning, maybe it can spread throughout a team and a franchise and spread throughout the players and maybe turn a franchise around.”