We deserve NHL hot takes, just not from Mike Milbury

The hot take cycle, as it pertains to P.K. Subban and Mike Milbury, is now complete.

It began with an oafish bit of improv from Milbury on NBC, in which he criticized Subban for dancing during Nashville Predators warm-ups before a Stanley Cup Playoff game.

“P.K. has got a tremendous personality and sometimes you got to keep it under control. This worries me. I know it’s a new day and age and everybody wants to be on Instagram or Twitter or whatever. But you got to keep focus. This is a tough game,” said Milbury.

“When I see this I start to think maybe (Predators head coach) Peter Laviolette ought to give him a rap on the head and say, ‘Hey P.K., we got a game tonight, focus in, you don’t need to be a clown out there. And he will. He’s been a clown in the past and we’ve seen him act like a clown. When he’s serious and focused he’s one hell of a player.”

It continued with the expected outrage over said comment, as Milbury was filleted on social media for being out of touch or a killjoy or off-base about Subban’s commitment to the game. People point out the uncomfortable notion of a coach smacking up his player for dancing during warm-ups. People point out the weird racial milieu of claiming the most prominent black star in hockey is “acting like a clown.” Someone brings up Milbury beating a fan with a shoe in 1979, which is a hot take on top of a hot take until we have some kind of hot take parfait.

It continued further with people lamenting Milbury’s status as the most prominent hockey commentator on American television since 2007, and then questioning whether he belongs on NBCSN in 2017.

And then the cycle is completed when Milbury apologizes, sorta, for his commentary on Subban.

From The Tennessean, Mike Milbury:

* Apologized for saying that Subban should be “rapped on the head” for dancing. “I regret the use of that terminology. I wish I had said something different.”

* He said that while he called Subban “a clown” that has “acting like a clown for years,” he was merely trying to openly wonder if Subban was hurting his team with his clownish behavior. “This was just a question of, does behavior like this impact the rest of the team in a circumstance where it’s pretty serious for everybody but you can get away with that attitude. I mean, God bless him. But the question, does it impact anybody else as a coach, does it distract, I think was legitimate. And that’s what it was meant to be. It’s turned into something far different, and that was not my intention,” said Milbury.

* He began the interview by claiming that the playoffs are a slog and, I don’t know, maybe he was cranky? “First of all, we go pretty hard in the playoffs. We don’t get much time off. We do a lot of doubleheaders and we’re in there like all the time. We try to look at what we’re looking at and then convey our opinions or analyze what we see in a moment’s notice. We don’t always get it right, but we try to,” he said.

He’s right. It’s a very tough job: Analyzing the highlights, developing opinions in the moment and trying to push those opinions through the cacophony of media, new media and social media to become something people care about. It’s not easy.

But the problem with Mike Milbury on NBC and NBCSN is that his most notable moments of analysis have little to do with criticizing teams or players based on what we’ve just watched, or based on what’s happening in the NHL today.

It’s his own clown act, juggling insults both baseless and abhorrent.

American hockey fans have an appetite for hot takes about our sport. Just not necessarily from Mike Milbury anymore.

***

Our own Jen Neale wrote a terrific piece on Milbury after the Subban incident, part of which rehashed his greatest hits:

Let’s not forget how the Russian players are “Euro-Trash.” Or calling Washington “The Crapitals.” Or saying Ovechkin should call Sidney Crosby “daddy” and then getting into an altercation with a blogger about it. Or perhaps the “Citizen Kane” of Milbury nonsense, when he called Henrik and Daniel Sedin “Thelma and Louise,” because the hottest takes are the ones where the ‘takist’ is attempting to slander two men by calling them ladies but chooses two of the most empowered bad-asses in the history of cinema to do so.

