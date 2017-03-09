DeSean Jackson's reported agreement with Buccaneers makes perfect sense

Receiver DeSean Jackson signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fit better than just about any free agent/team combination.

Not surprisingly, it’s going to happen. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Jackson is expected to sign in Tampa Bay barring any late complications. It’s a great move for the team and Jackson.

The Buccaneers, who had a good amount of cap space, had a serious need for a No. 2 receiver alongside Mike Evans. Ideally, that receiver would be a deep threat to pair with quarterback Jameis Winston’s big arm. In Jackson, the Buccaneers get a player who led the NFL in receiving yards per catch last season and is one of the best deep threats in league history. He’ll be just fine with Winston, and he’ll take a lot of coverage pressure off Evans.

Jackson’s departure isn’t unexpected but it takes a bite out of the Redskins’ offense. Jackson had two 1,000-yard seasons in his three years in Washington, and led the NFL in yards per catch twice in that time.

Even in a strong NFC South, the Buccaneers could make a run at a division title. They showed a lot of progress last season and have an exciting young quarterback. To make that step, they needed to add more weapons in the passing game. Jackson is perfect for that role.

DeSean Jackson is expected to sign with the Buccaneers. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab