Derrick Rose wants to come back to the Knicks, and might take a pay cut to do it

In just a couple of weeks, Derrick Rose will enter unrestricted free agency. After being drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2008, re-upping on a max extension of his rookie deal in 2011, and being traded to the New York Knicks before the start of the 2016-17 season, the former NBA Most Valuable Player is about to get the right to determine where he’d like to play for the first time ever … and, according to his agent, he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

From Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report:

“Derrick loves New York and wants to be there,” Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, told Bleacher Report recently. “We’ve expressed that to them and been very consistent about it. Whether it happens is on them; all we can do is be clear.”

Armstrong said Rose, who underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in April, is healthy and working out. He also insinuated that Rose would be willing to take a pay cut (he made $21.3 million last year).

“In the end, we want to explore everything—if you’re going to compete, you clearly need a number of [top] players, so let’s figure that out,” Armstrong said. “We want the best team possible. That’s it. All the other stuff, if the team wins, everyone wins.”

The suggestion that Rose might be amenable to a pay cut represents a fairly significant shift from the midseason messaging that saw friends of Rose say he would seek a maximum contract this summer. Those reported rumblings, as you might remember, came in January, just after Rose returned to the Knicks following an unexcused absence that raised questions about his future in the Big Apple.

As the season wore on and the Knicks grew more and more dire, the likelihood that Rose would be long for Madison Square Garden seemed to wane. After the All-Star break, Jeff Hornacek’s team began re-emphasizing team president Phil Jackson’s preferred triangle offense, which wasn’t exactly music to the ears of the pick-and-roll-conversant point guard:

Derrick Rose has a philosophy now with the triangle, a system still like a foreign language to the point guard: “Don’t F’ it up.” […]

Let’s just say, Rose remains reluctant in his embrace of Phil Jackson’s system.

“S–t, do I have a choice? Do I have a choice?” Rose said when asked if he’s warming up to the triangle. “I just want to win games. Winning takes care of every category for an athlete.”

Soon after, Rose went down with a torn meniscus in his left knee, sidelining him for the remainder of the season and necessitating his fourth major knee surgery since 2012. The team left the door to a Rose return ever so slightly ajar, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“We haven’t discussed that,’’ Hornacek said […]. “Derrick did a lot of good things for us this year, with the way he can break down the defense. As the season went on, he got more comfortable with the offense. It’s unfortunate he has to have another surgery. I’m sure he’ll come back strong from it. He worked hard last year in the summer to get his body in good shape. I’m sure he’ll do that again. We’ll take a look at it and see if we can bring him back.’’

During a visit to United Center to watch the Bulls take on the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the 2017 postseason, Rose struck a noncommittal note in a brief chat with K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

“I’m going into it with an open mind and will listen to everyone,” Rose said. “Last season sucked losing. But it was a great experience. I loved the guys that I played with and I loved the coaching staff. And who wouldn’t like playing in New York? It was great.”

And yet, according to Jackson, Rose had “expressed [to the Knicks] that he wants to be back,” according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“We talked about him going through rehab and work and whatever he has to do. And he’s chosen to go back to Chicago to do that. He’ll also be in L.A. but he also took the time out to say he really he enjoyed playing here even with the losses, which of course surprises us because he’s been on some very successful teams but he wants to redeem himself as a player. Which I like that attitude. I like who Derrick represents as himself. He’s very direct about taking on a big challenge.”

