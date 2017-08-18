Derek Jeter just became a dad, so No. 2 has a whole new meaning for him

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah at his number retirement ceremony in May. (AP)

No. 2 means something new in the Jeter household now.

New York Yankees great Derek Jeter and his supermodel wife Hannah announced the birth of their first child on Friday. Bella Raine Jeter was born Thursday and, as you might have expected, her birth announcement came from the Jeter-owned Players’ Tribune Twitter account:

Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17. — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 18, 2017





You think the Yankees’ famous No. 2 has already been up at 2 a.m. changing a stinky No. 2 diaper? Hey, Jeets, you’re in for a number of new challenges now to go along with your post-retirement publishing career and your, ahem, other big news of the week.

Jeter is reportedly close to buying the Miami Marlins. How’s that for an expensive week in the Jeter household? Not often does one buy a pro sports team *and* become a dad in the same seven-day span. But if anybody has the composure to pull it off, it’s Jeter.

We haven’t seen any pictures yet of the Jeter family’s new bundle of joy, but the genes are obviously great. When we do see little Bella, the internet will probably be even more excited than they were for the birth announcement:

A NEW JETER HAS BEEN BORN!!! pic.twitter.com/nwhODS4bOY — Charlie (@CharlieWisco) August 18, 2017





Jeter's baby gonna be the classiest baby ever. No crying, potty trained already, can say please and thank you by 3 months. — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 18, 2017





Derek Jeter: "Jalen, this is your cousin, Bella Raine Jeter."

Jalen Jeter Martin: pic.twitter.com/J47PU1AyUU — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 18, 2017





Still waiting on that A-Rod tweet though.

