Why Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush are paying so much for the Miami Marlins

Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush will soon be co-owners of the Miami Marlins. The New York Yankees alum and the Texas politician are part of an investment group that has agreed to a sale price of $1.3 billion, according to reports on Tuesday from Bloomberg and from the Miami Herald.

Wait a minute: $1.3 billion for a franchise that lost money last year, hasn’t made the playoffs in 14 years, and doesn’t play in a top-10 media market?

Absolutely.

While many will say that Jeter and Jeb are overpaying for the Marlins, buyers these days are happy to pay more for a sports team than many say it’s worth. Of course no investment is ever guaranteed, but over the past 50 years, American pro sports teams are one of the few investments that have been nearly guaranteed to grow in value—and grow fast.

Marlins owner Jeff Loria bought the Marlins for a mere $156 million in 2002. At a sale price of $1.3 billion, he’d get a 733% return on his initial investment after 15 years of ownership. Frank McCourt, the former LA Dodgers owner, sold his team even faster: he bought in 2004 and sold the team eight years later to Guggenheim Partners (and Magic Johnson) for $2.15 billion (a 400% return on his $430 million purchase price). Donald Sterling, who bought the LA Clippers for $12 million in 1981, got a 16,000% return when he sold to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer for $2 billion.

“The Clippers are worth nowhere near what Ballmer is paying,” wrote sports economist Andrew Zimbalist at the time. Indeed, it was the $2 billion tag for the Clippers, in 2014, that appeared to usher in a new era of eye-popping team sales. But the trend was already happening well before then.

In fact, the most recent 15 teams to sell, among the ‘big three’ leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB), have all fetched price tags that shattered their Forbes valuation at the time, a sign that the market has deemed nearly any pro team extremely valuable, regardless of media market size and win-loss record. (You could also say it shows the silliness of ballparking the value of a sports team, but nonetheless, the Forbes valuations are widely treated as the de facto best-guess.)

For reference, Forbes earlier this month pegged the Marlins at $940 million, ranking them 25th out of baseball’s 30 teams. And yet, the sale will top $1 billion. (And Loria wanted even more, reportedly: $1.6 billion.)

Jeter and Jeb are paying this much for the Marlins because they’ve seen the obvious: the market has proven that it’s a great investment. They could likely turn and around and re-sell the team for more money as soon as they want.

Here are the sales figures of the 14 teams to sell most recently before the Marlins, in descending chronological order. We’ve bolded the new sale price, the Forbes valuation at the time of the sale, and the previous sale price, to underscore how much the money has multiplied in each case.

Seattle Mariners, Aug. 2016

Western Wireless founder John Stanton and a large group investors bought a 90% share of the Mariners for $1.26 billion, valuing the full team at $1.4 billion, a good $200 million more than the 2016 Forbes valuation of $1.2 billion. Nintendo, led by president Hiroshi Yamauchi, bought the team for $125 million in 1992.

Brooklyn Nets, Dec. 2015

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov bought the Nets and Barclays Arena for $1.7 billion, when Forbes had recently valued the team right around that, at $1.6 billion. Real estate developer Bruce Ratner had paid $300 million for the team in 2004. Prokhorov is reportedly already looking to sell off a 49% stake in the team.

Atlanta Hawks, June 2015

Tony Ressler, chairman of private equity firm Ares Management, bought the Hawks for $850 million with a group that included NBA alum Grant Hill. Forbes, in its valuations from just six months before, estimated the team at $825 million. Atlanta Spirit had bought the team from Time Warner for $250 million in 2004.

