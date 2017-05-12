Derek Jeter honored with emotional ad before number retirement

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter made No. 2 more than just a number. During his 20-year playing career, Jeter elevated his jersey number to something more. It was a symbol that stood for his hard work, leadership and production. Because of Jeter, the No. 2 in Yankees pinstripes became iconic.

Following Sunday’s game, no future member of the Yankees will be allowed to wear No. 2. Jeter defined it, so that tradition ends with him. The team will retire Jeter’s number during a pregame ceremony that will celebrate his tremendous career.

In preparation for that event, Budweiser released an emotional, new ad that focuses on Jeter’s connection to his number.

We have to say, that’s pretty good. The ad, titled “This Bud’s For 2,” focuses on what life in New York would be like if the entire city retired No. 2. You see it scraped off a hotel window, taken down off a movie theatre marquee and scrubbed off a chalkboard bar menu.

Slowly, all of the removed numbers are replaced with a pinstriped No. 2 decal. As that is happening, clips of some of Jeter’s most iconic moments are sliced in. It ends with Jeter waving to the home fans one last time. The phrase “if it’s retired here, it’s retired everywhere” comes across the screen as buildings in the New York skyline that were illuminated with Jeter’s No. 2 turn off the lights.

With Jeter’s ceremony coming up, it’s been tough to avoid the legend lately. MLB.com is asking fans to vote on a bracket filled with The Captain’s best moments, while ESPN will begin reporting on the jersey retirement ceremony at 5 a.m. PT on Sunday. On top of all that, his feud with A-Rod jumped back into the news cycle. We can’t blame you if you’re experiencing Jeter overload right now.

Despite that, this ad manages to hit all the right notes. It finds a way to succinctly summarize Jeter’s career and the impact that he had on New York in under two minutes. It also might make you cry, even if you aren’t a Yankees fan.

