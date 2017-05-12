Derek Jeter: His eight most unforgettable moments

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will receive one of the highest honors in sports on Sunday. The iconic shortstop, who led the Yankees to five World Series championships, will have his number retired by the team.

It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest players of his era. For 20 seasons, Jeter defined the Yankees. Nicknamed “The Captain,” Jeter was lauded for his demeanor and leadership in the clubhouse. His on-field accomplishments—13 All-Star appearances, eight Gold Gloves and the 1996 Rookie of the Year award—are equally impressive.

And yet, simply listing his career numbers doesn’t do Jeter justice. He had a knack for coming when his team needed him the most. Most players would kill for one career-defining moment. Jeter seemed to produce a new one each year.

With that in mind, we asked the Yahoo Sports for their favorite Derek Jeter moments. Below, you’ll find a list of some of the iconic plays that defined Jeter’s exceptional career.

THE WALK-OFF TO END IT ALL

In retrospect, it makes perfect sense that Jeter received a storybook ending in his final game at Yankee Stadium. His career mirrored that of every hero in every fairy tale. He accomplished great feats, won exceptional battles and made himself into a legend.

Jeter was clearly at the end of his rope during his final season, but still found one last opportunity to conjure some magic in front of his home crowd. With a man on second, and the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth, Jeter stepped to the plate for one more battle. On the first pitch, he seemed to transform into his younger self. Jeter slapped a base hit to right, scoring a run from second and picking up the walk-off hit in his final game at Yankee Stadium.

Michael Kay’s call of moment was perfect. As Jeter was being mobbed by teammates, Kay exclaimed, “Derek Jeter: Where fantasy becomes reality.” It was too perfect an ending. The whole thing seemed scripted, but that was just Jeter. His tale was always going to end in triumph. He was always going to conquer evil one more time and live happily ever after. (Chris Cwik, Big League Stew)

HISTORY WITH AN EXCLAMATION POINT

Growing up in the Bronx during the 1990s, it was nearly impossible to think of something Derek Jeter and the Yankees hadn’t done. Sixteen years after I had initially fallen in love with the sport – and the hometown bombers – I once again found myself with my jaw agape thanks to The Captain. After a rainout on Friday night, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky on that picturesque Saturday afternoon. Jeter stepped into the box in the bottom of the third inning, Yankees trailing 1-0 against David Price, sitting just one hit away from 3,000. Jeter worked the count to 3-2 before Price made a mistake, hanging a breaking pitch and Jeter drilled it into the left-field seats.

Michael Kay perfectly called it, “history with an exclamation point.” All I could muster was, “oh my God” in a mass text. It was a moment of pure elation and disbelief.

In the 100-plus year history of the Yankees, no one had ever amassed 3,000 hits. In the 150-plus year history of baseball, only Wade Boggs had ever hit a home run for his 3000th hit. The moment was another example of Yankees magic. The Captain’s blast would become perfectly ironic when four years later, Alex Rodriguez did the same – yet again playing second fiddle to Jeter. (Anthony Sulla-Heffinger, Yahoo front-page editor)

MR. NOVEMBER IS BORN

You didn’t have to be a Yankees fan for this moment to give you chills. Four minutes after the clock struck midnight and baseball season ventured into November for the very time during the 2001 World Series, Derek Jeter delivered an iconic moment, hitting a walk-off home run in Game 4, and Michael Kay delivered an iconic call, anointing Jeter as “Mr. November.”

