Derek Jeter was 'beside himself angry' after joint interview with A-Rod

There still appears to be some bad blood between former New York Yankees stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. Though a number of years have passed since they’ve played together, the two still haven’t buried the hatchet just yet.

That much was evident during a recent CNBC interview. Jeter and Rodriguez appeared together, but things quickly turned awkward when the questions focused on their personal relationship and not the charities they were trying to promote.

The usually calm Jeter seemed pretty irked during the segment, and now we know why. Jeter had no idea Rodriguez would be involved in the interview and was reportedly “beside himself angry” when he found out.

That report comes courtesy of ESPN’s Dan Le Batard, who made the following comment during his radio show on Wednesday, according to Business Insider.

“I actually learned, factually, that Jeter was beside himself angry at that interview he had to do with Alex Rodriguez, first and foremost, because nobody told him he’d have to be sitting there next to Alex Rodriguez,” Le Batard said on his radio show.

That certainly explains a few things. From the start of the interview, Jeter seemed less than enthused. If this report is true, that’s likely because he just found out he would be doing the interview with A-Rod. He was already in a sour mood before the first question. That did not improve after the first question was about his relationship with Rodriguez.

Jeter and Rodriguez’s relationship has been a hot-button issue for years now. The two were close early on in their careers, but had a falling out after Rodriguez publicly questioned Jeter’s leadership skills. They were able to work out some of their differences when Rodriguez was traded to New York in 2004, but their relationship never seemed to fully recover.

It’s probably going to stay that way for some time. Jeter may have been able to coexist with A-Rod for 11 seasons, but he doesn’t seem eager to spend any 1-on-1 time with him now.

After this disastrous miscommunication, we’re guessing CNBC won’t be getting any one-on-one time with Jeter any time soon either.

