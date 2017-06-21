Derek Carr reportedly on verge of massive extension with Raiders

Derek Carr wasn’t even considered good enough three years ago to be a first-round pick in a quarterback-starved league.

Now, he’s on the verge of signing one of the largest contracts – perhaps the largest contract – in NFL history.

The Oakland Raiders and Carr are wrapping up a long-term extension that was inevitable, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Carr wanted to be with the Raiders and after years and years of losing, the Raiders weren’t going to let him hit free agency next offseason. The deal is worth about $25 million per year. Carr’s deal might set the NFL record for most money per year, a record held by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck at about $24.6 million per season.

Carr made sure to tell everyone nothing was official.

Nothing done yet… trust me you will hear it here first. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 21, 2017





The Raiders got a chance to experience life without Carr late last season. When Carr broke his leg, a fantastic Raiders team fell apart. Oakland struggled mightily in its final two games without Carr. Matt McGloin was terrible in the regular-season finale and rookie Connor Cook had predictable problems in his first career start as the Raiders lost a wild-card playoff game to the Houston Texans.

The Raiders didn’t want to go down that road permanently, so they’ll pay a huge price for Carr’s extension.

Carr has been impressive since he was an early second-round pick of the Raiders in 2014. Thanks to his brother David teaching him how to be an NFL quarterback, he was ready to instantly become the face of the franchise. Last season he got in the MVP conversation, throwing for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Raiders won’t have as much salary cap space anymore, after Carr’s deal is official. That’s better than not having a franchise quarterback.

