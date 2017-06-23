Derek Carr jokes about Seahawks for not handing Marshawn Lynch the ball in Super Bowl

It’ll be Super Bowl 100, and people will still bring up the Seattle Seahawks not giving Marshawn Lynch the ball at the 1-yard line.

If you don’t know the story by now, welcome to NFL football, good to have you. In Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks had the ball in the final minute at the New England Patriots’ 1-yard line. Instead of handing the ball to bruising running back Lynch, they called a pass and Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler made the greatest play in Super Bowl history. The Seahawks should probably have two Super Bowl wins, but they blew that one.

Even Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Lynch’s new filthy rich teammate, couldn’t avoid a joke about the ill-fated play call. When talking about his new contract, he picked that Super Bowl play as an example of how he just wants to win.

“There’s no, ‘We’ll be on the 1-yard line and I won’t give it to Marshawn, I’ll throw it,'” Carr said. “None of that stuff.”

"There's no we'll be on the 1 yard line and I won't give it to Marshawn, I'll throw it." ???????????? pic.twitter.com/0yhqrWEFWT — NBCS Raiders News (@NBCSRaiders) June 23, 2017





Poor Seahawks fans. You’re just enjoying the offseason on a Friday in June, not a care in the world, when the Raiders quarterback unexpectedly opens that wound and pours some salt in.

Seahawks fans are probably used to it, and should prepare for more of it. That play-call will never be forgotten, by anyone.

