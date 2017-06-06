Depth at offensive line will be key to the Buffalo Bills success in 2017

Seen as one of the Buffalo Bills most solid positional groups a year ago, the offensive line of the Bills quickly came apart once injury and fatigue set in. While guards like Richie Incognito were able to sustain their play and durability for the entire campaign, others like Cordy Glenn and Eric Wood suffered their share of injury issues last season.

When this occurred, the Bills offensive line went downhill in a hurry. While the team possessed depth along all of the offensive lines positions, the depth proved to be hit-and-miss in terms of play. With the same likely to be said this season should injuries once again become a concern, the Bills offensive line depth will once again be key to any success the Buffalo offense has in 2017.

While the starters will likely continue to do a solid job in terms of production and overall skill, the backups are what really concern me as of right now. Currently, the backups along the offensive line are likely to be Ryan Groy, Vladimir Ducasse, Seantrel Henderson, and Dion Dawkins. The biggest issue here is that two of the four have had injury concerns, one is a rookie, and the other was played out of position last season.

Honestly, the group doesn’t excite me or inspire any confidence. While I do believe that Dion Dawkins could be a quality starter at guard in the years to come, the other three are big questions marks. Ducasse was brought into Buffalo as a free agent after starting eight games last season and being released once early in the season by the Ravens.

Ryan Groy — who is listed as a guard — didn’t play at the guard position last season. Moved over to center following an injury to Eric Wood, Groy will likely remain as the Bills primary backup at the center position in 2017. The final player on the list is Seantrel Henderson, a player who missed the entire 2016 campaign after being suspended ten games and suffering a hernia injury during the preseason.

This doesn’t inspire any confidence when thinking about the Buffalo Bills depth along the offensive line. Should the situation fail to improve, the Bills could be in for another long season along the offensive line.

