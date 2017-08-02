DeMarcus Cousins: Pairing with Anthony Davis features skill set 'league hasn’t seen'

DeMarcus Cousins has kept a close eye on the fast-churning NBA rumor mill over the last few weeks. As he says, “It’s hard to miss.”

“It’s been an interesting summer,” Cousins told The Vertical. “I can’t wait for the season to start.”

It’s a strange feeling for Cousins, really. Rumors, you know, that don’t involve him. For the better part of three years Cousins was the lead character in a dysfunctional soap opera. His battles with former Sacramento Kings coach George Karl were chronicled daily, his immaturity was criticized just as often. Sacramento was a toxic mix, and Cousins was the straw that stirred it. When the Kings shipped him to the New Orleans Pelicans in February, it was less about recouping equal value than starting over.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” Cousins said. “A lot of things happen in our lives, and we kind of think of it as a mistake or you know a bad time for us or you know some people call it adversity, whatever the case may be. But I think [the trade] happened for the right reason. I’m happy where I’m at.”

Where he is at is New Orleans, with the Pelicans, part of one of the most fascinating frontcourt combinations in recent memory. Twenty years ago, a Cousins-Anthony Davis frontcourt would have been the envy of the league. But the rise of the stretch four has made super-sized frontcourts rare, leading to questions as to whether the 6-foot-11 Cousins and the 6-11 Davis can co-exist.

Early returns were mixed. In 17 games last season, both Cousins (24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds) and Davis (28.3, 11.1) thrived offensively, but the defense was shoddy, and the Pelicans’ record in those games was 7-10. Remarked one advanced scout late last season, “The game is getting smaller and smaller. Every coach in the league values spacing. Frontlines like that just don’t work.”

Cousins disagrees. Teaming two traditional bigs may not be trendy, Cousins says, but the skill sets of the two bigs need to be taken into account.

“I think the game is actually playing into our hands,” Cousins said. “I think me and A.D. have a skill set that a lot of bigs don’t have in this league, or the league hasn’t seen in some bigs throughout the history of the game. I think it actually plays into our hands, and we’re just rolling with the punches. I don’t think [a smaller game] will effect me or A.D. at all.

“That sample size we got last season is the reason I’m so confident this season. I believe we can make it work, and I think we’re going to surprise a lot more people than people actually expect. For some reason we’re being counted out, but that’s actually OK. We’re going to surprise a lot of people this season.”

In Sacramento, Cousins was the centerpiece of the Kings’ offense. In New Orleans, the expectations were that Cousins would have to tailor his game to fit in alongside Davis. And Cousins said he tried – until he discovered he didn’t need to.

“I actually went in trying to change my game, and A.D. got on me a little bit and the coaches got on me and told me to just come out and be myself,” Cousins said. “As I made that adjustment we actually started clicking a lot better and the team as a whole started playing a lot better. So there’s not really much of a change. It is an adjustment, but the biggest thing I take from it is playing with A.D., the game comes a lot more easier for me and I think he feels the same way.”

So much is at stake for Cousins, who will be a free agent after next season. This time last year, Kings management was signaling that it was committed to locking up Cousins with a five-year, max-level contract. Today, Cousins’ future is shrouded in uncertainty, with executives across the league keeping a close eye on how his first full season in New Orleans plays out.

