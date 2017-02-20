DeMarcus Cousins' Kings tenure ends the way it existed

NEW ORLEANS – A chaotic, frustrating and confusing tenure had to end the way it had always been for DeMarcus Cousins in nearly seven years with the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was always surrounded by drama in Sacramento – some of which he created, some of which was thrust upon him by a franchise that would easily hold the title as the league’s most dysfunctional team if the New York Knicks didn’t always try to bum rush the buffoonery.

So, of course, Cousins would walk off the court after playing a measly two minutes in Sunday’s snoozerific All-Star Game only to be surrounded by a surprisingly large group of reporters trailing him as he walked to the back of a lounge designated for interviews. Cousins turned back and smiled, amused by all of the attention: “There must be some good [expletive] going on. I don’t ever get this much media.”

Kings media-relations director Chris Clark asked reporters to start the session with only All-Star-related questions. When Cousins asked what other questions they’d ask, Clark leaned in and whispered about the reports of him possibly being traded. “Oh, really? That’s what’s up.”

Cousins then cracked a smile, perhaps pondering that his time in basketball purgatory could possibly be ending. He spoke about the fun he had, his affinity for New Orleans from growing up in nearby Mobile, Ala., how he had asked Western Conference All-Star coach Steve Kerr to only play him a few minutes given the pounding that his body has taken and how fellow Kentucky alum and All-Star Game MVP Anthony Davis should’ve shot the ball more on a night when he broke Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring record with 52 points. “He should’ve had 70.”

Then came the question he’d been waiting for, about how he almost escaped New Orleans without having to address some predicament back in Sacramento. Cousins leaned back his head, gazed skyward and cracked an annoyed grin. “Man, give it a break,” Cousins shouted. “I just need one All-Star [Weekend] where it’s just All-Star questions. Just one. This is my third one and it’s always been something.”

Every time Cousins earned an All-Star moment, disarray hijacked it. NBA commissioner Adam Silver recognized Cousins’ overwhelming talents by naming him an injury replacement in 2015, but he spent the entire weekend addressing questions about the Kings hiring George Karl as head coach. Last year, Cousins had to address his ongoing feud with Karl. This year, Cousins avoided any upsetting questions the first two days, then the Kings put him in the awkward position of finding out that he could be traded moments before he was asked about it. “I was happy coming in, but the last day and the last couple of minutes, something had to happen,” Cousins said. “It’s disappointing.”

Cousins wasn’t thrilled about trade questions Sunday night. (AP) More

The Kings haven’t missed the postseason for 10 straight seasons by accident. They’ve earned their spot among places NBA players most want to avoid. Aside from that rare blip during Rick Adelman’s time as coach and Chris Webber’s prime, the Kings have been in matrimony with mediocrity or worse. And their bizarre mishandling of their time with a mercurial talent of Cousins’ caliber only amplified their struggles.

This is a franchise that – since Cousins has been in uniform – attempted moves to Anaheim and Seattle, before former NBA commissioner David Stern intervened. This is a franchise that passed on Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard to draft Jimmer Fredette; ignored Damian Lillard and Harrison Barnes to draft Thomas Robinson. This is also the franchise that drafted Isaiah Thomas – only to let him leave three years later and become a two-time All-Star in Boston.

Read More