Delle Donne scores 20 against former team, Mystics top Sky

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Elena Delle Donne scored 20 points against her former team, Tayler Hill added 19 and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 88-79 on Friday night.

Washington was ahead by 21 points after three quarters, but Chicago cut it to 77-66 on Courtney Vandersloot's 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run. Washington responded with baskets on consecutive possessions by Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver, and the Mystics were up by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Tianna Hawkins added 12 points for Washington (3-2), ranked sixth in the AP power poll.

Washington led 47-38 at halftime with 10 points apiece from Hill, Delle Donne and Hawkins. The Mystics started the second half on a 14-0 run for a 61-38 lead as Chicago missed its first 12 shots. Allie Quigley ended Chicago's dry spell at the 3:27 mark of the third.

Quigley finished with 17 points, and Tamera Young added 16 for 10th-ranked Chicago (1-4). Vandersloot scored 10 points in her season debut after playing in Turkey.