Dele Alli pledges to “enjoy journey” when quizzed on future

Dele Alli is loving his time at White Hart Lane, though many headlines will latch on the question at the end of his response to a Sky Sports question on his future.

No, the 21-year-old did not pledge his future to Tottenham Hotspur but, yes, he could have said, “There’s no place for me but here.” Still, on the heels of his talking about his excitement to play in Spurs’ new stadium — which doesn’t open until 2018 — well, perhaps we shouldn’t read much into his response.

You be the judge, From Sky Sports:

“It’s important you enjoy the journey, whether I end up at Tottenham for the next 15 years and retire here. I think it’s important for me not to get too carried away by what will happen in the future. The way football is, anything can happen at any time. I will enjoy my time here now… who knows what will happen in the future?”

Through all competitions, Dele has 21 goals and 11 assists this season. He’s earned his second PFA Young Player of the Year Award, and is poised to be a big part of Spurs’ UEFA Champions League campaign next season.

It begs the question: Why wouldn’t he want to stay in London?

Follow @NicholasMendola