DeGrom looks to help Mets avoid sweep by Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Jacob deGrom will be facing a powerhouse Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Milwaukee's offense has been clicking on all cylinders for several weeks now and leads the National League with 59 home runs while ranking third in runs scored (181), and second in slugging (.466) and OPS (.785).

And even with veteran slugger Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list, the Brewers' haven't lost a beat. They've put up 18 runs against the Mets so far, using a combination of brute power (five home runs) and a relentless parade of singles, doubles and a handful of triples to run up pitch counts and put stress on opposing pitchers.

That output has been surprising to some, but not to anyone in the Brewers' clubhouse.

"It's really not," said Keon Broxton, who was batting .119 through his first 14 games but is batting .369 in 19 games since, and has reached base safely in his last 13 games. "I've known since spring training that all these guys are bangers, man. They're out here and they attack pitches and attack fastballs that are in the zone. They square it up, so us doing this is not a surprise to me. We've got a lot of good hitters on this team, man. One through nine. Even our pitchers come out and bang a little bit.

"It's fun to watch and it's fun to come out to park expecting to put some runs up on the board and see guys have solid at-bats and putting the ball in play really hard. It's not really a surprise to me at all but it's definitely an eye-opener and it's a lot of fun."

Milwaukee right-hander Wily Peralta could use another big offensive outburst. He's trying to get back on track after a string of four disappointing performances.

He began the season looking to bounce back after a 2016 campaign that began with him earning an Opening Day start but included a two-month oddest in the minor leagues. He got off to a good start in 2017, going 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in his first three outings, but since then, he's 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and has gotten past the fifth inning just once during that stretch.

Peralta allowed four runs on five hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings his last time out, against Boston.

"I don't think he was quite in rhythm," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

Peralta is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.

DeGrom has been a strikeout machine this season, whiffing 51 batters over his last 30 2/3 innings of work but over his last five starts, he's posted a 4.70 ERA.

He struck out 11 over six innings his last time out but earned no decision.

"The stuff's good," Mets manager Terry Collins said. " 1/8But 3/8 he's getting those deep counts, using a lot of pitches early in the game."

DeGrom has faced Milwaukee five times in his career, going 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA.