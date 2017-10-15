Defense holds up for No. 7 Wisconsin in 17-9 win over Purdue

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards on 30 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown, and No. 7 Wisconsin relied on its stifling defense to overcome a three-turnover afternoon and beat Purdue 17-9 on Saturday.

Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 18 for 199 yards and a score but threw two interceptions for the Badgers, who held on to beat another division foe and take a commanding lead in the Big Ten West.

Defense saved the game for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0).

Purdue (3-3, 1-2) drove from its 39 to the Wisconsin 7 before linebacker Leon Jacobs stepped in front of a sideline pass to Jackson Winthrop, staying inbounds for an interception with 8:14 left in the game.

''We played really good team defense. And certainly, as much as those turnovers hurt, that was a huge takeaway by Leon,'' coach Paul Chryst said.

The Badgers' punishing ground game ran out the clock from there with a 16-play, 77-yard drive, getting 32 yards rushing on two important carries from backup Garrett Groshek.

''A great response by the offense to finish that game with the ball in their hands,'' Chryst said.

Wisconsin lost three turnovers and had a punt blocked but still managed to win because its defense held the Boilermakers to just three points over the four ensuing series. Wisconsin is the only unbeaten team left in the West, and every team but Nebraska already has two defeats - and the Badgers beat the Cornhuskers last week.

The Badgers could have sealed their latest win much earlier, but the normally reliable Taylor fumbled at the Purdue 4 on the first play of the fourth quarter. The defense held again on that drive and forced another punt.

Purdue settled for three field goals, two from Spencer Evans.

''It was not enough execution. That's a good defense and they put it to us,'' coach Jeff Brohm said. ''I think we hung in there and we could do a few things but the defense did a good job and they stopped us.''