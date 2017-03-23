Defense to begin in trial of Penn State's former president

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- The defense is set to begin presenting its case in the criminal trial of Penn State's former president.

Graham Spanier (SPAN'-yur) is accused of mishandling complaints that former football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.

Spanier is charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of conspiracy, all felonies.

The third day of testimony is scheduled for Thursday.

The prosecution wrapped up its case Wednesday with testimony from two former high-ranking administrators, who until last week had faced the same charges.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Spanier was forced out as president in 2011, shortly after Sandusky was charged with child molestation. He remains a tenured faculty member and denies any wrongdoing.