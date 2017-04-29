DeAndre Jordan got courtside tickets for Jazz-Clippers Game 6 ... wait, what?

The pressure is on the Los Angeles Clippers heading into a must-win Game 6 Friday night in Utah. The Clips must win to keep their season — and possibly this era of Clipper basketball — alive. So, naturally, some Clipper fans spent big to travel to Salt Lake City for the game.

One of them even got courtside seats:

(Photo: @HayleyByrnes on Twitter)

Wait a second. That’s no ordinary fan … that’s Clippers center DeAndre Jordan!

Minutes before Friday night’s game, with Vivint Smart Home Arena rocking, Jordan apparently decided he needed a bit of downtime with Jazz fans. So he found an empty courtside seat, and, well, he took it:





Why? Who knows. But Jordan was clearly having some fun, and gave nearby fans a good laugh. Both of his new neighbors had smiles on their faces.

When the Jazz fan came to reclaim his or her seat, Jordan bought a bit more time. “I’ll give you your seat back,” he reassured. “My seats are way better than yours anyway. I get free drinks and s— over there. … I get gum, Tic Tacs, Halls, all that. Massage. It’s pretty good.”

Jordan then relaxed for a few seconds before popping out of his seat to prepare for the game. “Here we goooo!” he yelled.

He then picked up two fouls in the first quarter, and the Clippers trailed by two, 22-20, after 12 minutes.