David West, Tristan Thompson get very physical, get T'd up during Game 5 scrap

Evidently, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t get all of their aggression out during Game 4 in Ohio. During the second quarter of Monday’s Game 5 back at Oracle Arena, we once again saw tempers flare in a face-to-face showdown — and I mean that very, very literally — between Cavs center Tristan Thompson and Warriors big man David West.

With just over three minutes to go in the second quarter and the Warriors in the midst of a mammoth run to take control of a potential closeout Game 5, Kyrie Irving drove along the baseline and lofted up a floater. It didn’t go down, and West came down with the rebound. The Cavs point guard wasn’t done fighting for possession, though, and he reached in to try to wrest the ball away from the veteran bruiser. A fight for the ball ensued, and West took exception to Irving’s reach-in, shoving Kyrie away a bit as they parted.

Thompson, Irving’s longest tenured teammate and the Cavs’ hardest-nosed big man, immediately rushed over to get in West’s face. Like, really in his face.

David West and Tristan Thompson literally got in each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/2Xx1uB1mjw — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) June 13, 2017









Slow-motion replays conclusively reveal that David West just fed Tristan Thompson like a mama bird feeds a baby bird — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 13, 2017





After some pushing and shoving — including a push to West’s back by Cavs guard J.R. Smith, who sprinted in to join the fray before being spirited away by noted peacemaker Draymond Green — West and Thompson separated. Following a lengthy review, the officials assessed technical fouls to West, Thompson and Smith, meaning that despite West seeming to spark the whole thing, the Warriors wound up shooting a free throw in the deal.

3:08 Q2: David West technical foul (smooching) — Kevin H. (@kjhogo) June 13, 2017





Thankfully, it didn’t escalate beyond that. Well, some of us were thankful, at least. Not everybody.

Just freaking let them fight…. — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 13, 2017





Oh, c’mon, Joel Embiid. You and I both know that the best path to reconciliation isn’t through war. It’s through love.

Still a better love story than Twilight. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/YdIYPBBdQJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 13, 2017





