David Price could return to the Red Sox by next week

On the heels of an apparent triceps injury for fellow starter Drew Pomeranz, Red Sox’ hurler David Price is eyeing an early return to the rotation this month. Price has been rehabbing a left elbow injury since early March and was scheduled to make his first rehab start in Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday afternoon. A rainout forced him to scrap the start, but he built his pitch count to 75 pitches over five innings of a simulated indoor game instead.





While there’s no concrete timetable for the left-hander’s return, club manager John Farrell told reporters that Price will pitch one real start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. If he makes it through an estimated 85-90 pitches with no issues, he could be cleared to rejoin the Red Sox’ rotation sometime in the next week or two. As Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal put it, “the issue for Price is more about the number of pitches he has thrown than testing his left elbow in game action against minor-league competition.” There’s significant upside for the injury-riddled Red Sox if they can get one of their best starters back in the fold, but no sense in rushing his return until he can handle a full workload again.

