David Ortiz went nuts after the Patriots' wild Super Bowl comeback win

If you thought ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz would let retirement diminish his loyalty to Boston sports, he proved that wrong on Super Bowl Sunday.

Unlike some Patriots supporters, Ortiz didn’t lose faith that Tom Brady, Bill Belichick & Co. had another wild Super Bowl win in them. With the Pats comeback in the works, he posted this video to Instagram, autographed Patriots helmet and all, seemingly taking a shot at Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank going down to the sidelines before the game was over.

That was just a preview for would later, when the Pats won in overtime:





Let’s compare some victory Brady and Ortiz’s celebration faces:

Think they're happy?

They’re both accustomed to winning. The Super Bowl win gives Brady five championship rings since 2002, which is a couple more than Big Papi, who has three dating back to 2004. Put ’em together, though, and that’s quite a run for Boston sports in the past 15 years.

